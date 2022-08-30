Aledo ISD names 2021-2022 Circle of Greatness winners

ALEDO — Aledo ISD recently honored four well-deserving employees as Circle of Greatness winners for the 2021-2022 school year.
Employees nominated for Circle of Greatness embody what it means to be “growing greatness” in the district, positively impacting our community, students and school district. The district accepts nominations for Circle of Greatness throughout the school year from parents, students, fellow employees and community members, and there are no limitations to the number of nominations each month.
Those honored this year include Vandagriff Elementary’s Ashley Watson (professional category), Stuard Elementary’s Kayla Palumbo (paraprofessional category), transportation/bus driver Bob Brauer (auxiliary category), and Daniel Ninth Grade substitute Amy Miller (campus guest teacher/substitute category).
The top nominee from each category is recognized as a Circle of Greatness Special Honoree three times per year, then all of the Special Honorees are candidates for the overall Circle of Greatness winner. Winners are announced during convocation and awarded a new Apple iPad.
During the 2021-2022 school year, more than 520 nominations were made encompassing each campus and department and hundreds of employees. Here’s what nominees had to say about the 2021-2022 overall winners:
Ashley Watson, Vandagriff Elementary teacher: “Ashley spends so many hours outside of work to make sure she does the best for her kids and her team. My son is in her class and he ADORES her. She has grown him as a reader, she loves him (and all her students like a parent hopes their child’s teacher would) and has motivated him to be the best he can be. I am so grateful for her!”
Kayla Palumbo, Stuard Elementary special education aide: “I feel her protection and love for our kids. My son always has to have an aid with him and it feels like Kayla spends a good part of her day with him. The job that she has is a thankless one. A highly underpaid one. A stinking hard one! And yet she shows up and she loves and she smiles and she gets it done! She really is the hands and feet of Jesus....loving the ones Jesus would have had eyes to see.”
Bob Brauer, transportation/bus driver: “The first day of school I had the opportunity to ride the bus route that Mr. Brauer drives. As we pulled up to our first stop for students to get off the bus one student stood and walked towards the front of the bus. When the child turned to get off the bus Mr. Brauer asked how his day was and told him he would see him tomorrow. Mr. Brauer addressed every student as they got off the bus at their stop. In the conversations he had with the students it was evident that Mr. Brauer knew the students and truly enjoyed being the last person the student would talk to from the school district.”
Amy Miller, Daniel Ninth Grade substitute: “Mrs. Miller is the friendly face our parents and visitors see when they visit our campus and she is consistently helpful and welcoming to those who connect with our school by phone. No matter how busy the front office gets she manages it all with grace, kindness, and professionalism. The students stop by the front office in the mornings just to say hello to her and because she sets the tone for their day with her consummate positivity and encouragement. We are thankful that Amy has chosen to grow greatness at DNG!”
Circle of Greatness nominations are open for the 2022-23 school year. Visit www.aledoisd.org/circleofgreatness to nominate any Aledo ISD employee for this award.
