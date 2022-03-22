Aledo ISD names director of new employee childcare center

ALEDO — Aledo ISD has named Becky Albertson as the director of the new employee childcare center scheduled to open in late summer of 2022.
Albertson served as director of the Primrose School of Southwest Arlington since 2017, and the director of a KinderCare Learning Center in Arlington from 2012 to 2017. Prior to that, Albertson operated an in-home childcare service and also taught in a 2-year-old room at a childcare center. She was an assistant director at a childcare center before moving into the director role at KinderCare.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer our employees infant to pre-K childcare services right here in Aledo ISD for the first time, and Ms. Albertson has the extensive qualifications and skills needed to launch this program,” Aledo ISD Superintendent Susan Bohn said. “With 20-plus years of childcare experience — including opening a new preschool — we know she will be a huge asset because of her knowledge base and understanding of the complexities of operating a childcare center. We are excited for Ms. Albertson to join the Bearcat family.”
Albertson helped open the Primrose School of Southwest Arlington, and she has experience and understanding of state licensing requirements. Her daycare center has previously been listed as a Texas Rising Star Center recipient by the Texas Workforce Commission and earned a National Accreditation Commission for Early Care and Education Programs accreditation. Albertson has also served as a certified Cognia Review Team member. Cognia is the accreditation organization for all Department of Defense Education Activity schools.
“I am so excited to be joining AISD as the new director of the childcare center at the Early Childhood Academy,” Albertson said. “Early learning has a special place in my heart and has been my passion for over 25 years. It is an honor to be selected to serve the families of Aledo ISD, and I am eager to meet and get to know the families that will be enrolled this fall.”
As a part of the $149.95 million Aledo Bond 2019 program, Aledo ISD’s new employee childcare center will open late summer 2022 inside the district’s new Aledo ISD Early Childhood Academy located in the former Vandagriff Elementary. After undergoing $1.3 million in renovations during the late spring and summer of 2022, the Aledo ISD Early Childhood Academy will open and house this childcare center for ages 6 weeks through Pre-K, the district’s Pre-K program for 4-year-olds, and other early childhood special education services offered through the school district.
Also a part of Aledo Bond 2019, Vandagriff Elementary is moving to the current McAnally Intermediate building while McAnally Intermediate students will move to the new McAnally Middle School and switch to a 6-8 grade configuration.
Registration, pricing and other information for Aledo ISD employees wishing to enroll their children in the new employee childcare center will be available at a later date.
