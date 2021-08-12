Aledo ISD trustees named one of five state Honor Boards

ALEDO — The Aledo ISD board of trustees has been chosen as one of five statewide Honor Boards in the Texas Association of School Administrators' 2021 Outstanding School Board of the Year contest.
The five school boards selected as 2021 Texas Honor School Boards — Aledo ISD, Duncanville ISD, Hays CISD, Mission CISD and Tomball ISD — are tops among the more than 1,025 school districts in Texas.
Aledo trustees will now interview with the School Board Awards Committee this fall at the TASA/TASB Convention before the 2021 Outstanding School Board is announced on Sept. 25.
"The last 17 months have been some of the most challenging times in the school business, and yet the Aledo ISD board of trustees continuously operates with an incredibly high level of engagement, thoughtfulness, and effective and consistent communication," Superintendent Susan Bohn said. "They model for all of the rest of us how to work every day to be better than you were the day before in service to our community, to our staff, and especially to our students. Please join me in congratulating this incredible group of leaders for achieving this much-deserved recognition."
This is the first time Aledo ISD's board of trustees has been named an honor board in the program's nearly 50-year history. The AISD board was selected among a group of 15 Texas school district boards of trustees that were regional nominees, and Aledo ISD is representing Region 11.
The regional nominees for 2021 were: Mission CISD, San Diego ISD, Tomball ISD, Newton ISD, Splenda ISD, Longview ISD, Fruitvale ISD, Duncanville ISD, Hays CISD, San Felipe Del Rio CISD, Gruver ISD, Ector County ISD, Clint ISD and Somerset ISD.
The TASA School Board Awards Program recognizes the dedication and service of school boards that make a positive impact on the schoolchildren of Texas. Trustees are judged on the following topics related to board activities:
• Functions as a policy-making body.
• Adherence to adopted board policies.
• Support for educational performance in accordance with state-established standards.
• Support for educational improvement projects and school transformation initiatives.
• Commitment to a code of ethics.
• Provision of financial support for the school system.
• Participation in workshops and other performance-improvement programs.
• Placement of the welfare of children served by the school system above personal or political motives.
• Public relations efforts, including community awareness.
• Maintenance of harmonious and supportive relationships among board members.
