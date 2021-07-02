AUSTIN — Regional winners of the annual Superintendent of the Year award have been announced, with one of Parker County's very own in the running for the top spot in the state.
Dr. Susan Bohn, superintendent of Aledo ISD, is among the select few nominated by regional selection committees.
Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards, the SOTY program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984.
Other regional superintendents nominated include:
• Hafedh Azaiez, Donna ISD,
• Conrado Garcia, West Oso ISD
• Courtney Hudgins, East Bernard ISD
• HD Chambers, Alief ISD
• Mike Gonzales, Port Neches-Groves ISD
• Keith Smith, Madisonville CISD
• Rickey Albritton, Gilmer ISD
• Sidney Harrist, Atlanta ISD
• Michelle Cline, Throckmorton Collegiate ISD
• Michael Hinojosa, Dallas ISD
• Brandon Hubbard, Chilton ISD
• Mark Estrada, Lockhart ISD
• Jason Cochran, Eastland ISD
• Dave Lewis, Rochelle ISD
• Jimmy Hannon, Highland Park ISD-Potter County
• H.T. Sanchez, Plainview ISD
• Samuel Wyatt, Rankin ISD
• Rosa Vega-Barrio, Tornillo ISD
• Jeanette Ball, Judson ISD
Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality, ability to build effective employee relations, student performance, and commitment to public involvement in education. Local nominees are submitted to a regional selection committee, which chooses one nominee to send to the state selection committee.
The state committee will interview regional winners Aug. 27-28 and select five state finalists. The Superintendent of the Year will be announced in September at the 2021 Texas Association of School Administrators/TASB Convention.
