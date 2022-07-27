ALEDO — Even with overall student enrollment in the State of Texas declining by more than 2% in the last couple of years, Aledo ISD was one of the few districts in the state to see growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. And those numbers are going to continue to increase at a rapid rate over the next decade-plus, according to new data.
PASA — Population and Survey Analysts, the district's demographer — presented the Aledo ISD board of trustees with a comprehensive demographic report in late June that had moderate enrollment projections at 11,703 students by fall of 2026 and 17,564 students by fall of 2031. Low estimates were 10,346 students in fall 2026 and high estimates had the district with 12,391 students in fall 2026. AISD ended the 2021-2022 school year with nearly 7,400 students.
"We knew our growth rate was significant, and this report confirmed that, with 130 square miles much of which is undeveloped, Aledo ISD will continue this trend for decades as development continues," Aledo ISD Superintendent Susan Bohn said. "With this growth comes the responsibility to expand our learning opportunities, our facilities and our capacity to grow greatness in all we do. We're fortunate to live in a place where the true focus is support for our children and their needs and where our community works together to keep Aledo ISD the special place that it already is."
Other points made by PASA in the presentation include:
• Texas saw a 2.2% decrease in state enrollment in 2020; in that same time period, Aledo ISD�s enrollment increased 4.4%
• 1 in 4 current Aledo ISD students has joined the district in the last 5 years
• Over five years, the district gained 1,925 students or 26.13% (2016-2021)
• Five planned subdivisions will likely dominate the increase in enrollment over the next 5-10 years
• Walsh, Morningstar & Parks of Aledo = 2,800 new homes by Fall 2026 (50% of all new single-family housing occupancies in Aledo ISD)
• Those three + Dean Ranch and Veale Ranch combine for 9,500+ housing occupancies between now and 2031
In the district's current configuration — six elementary schools, two middle schools (in 2022-2023), one ninth grade center/high school — the following projections were made:
• Three of six elementary schools will exceed maximum capacity by 2023-2024 with five of six exceeding by 2024-2025
• The district's maximum middle school capacity will be exceeded in 2027-2028
• Aledo High School/Daniel Ninth Grade Campus will exceed maximum capacity by 2027-2028
In preparation for convening a citizens' committee to construct a long-range facilities master plan and a potential upcoming bond program, the Long-Range Facility Planning Subcommittee of the Aledo ISD Board, in partnership with district administrators, has been exploring options for addressing the need for more learning space, particularly at the high school level.
The charge and purpose of a new Aledo Growth Committee — which will be similar to the citizen-led Bearcat Growth Committee that was charged with forming and recommending to Trustees the Aledo 2019 Bond program —was approved by the Aledo ISD Board of Trustees on Monday night. Watch the Aledo ISD website and social media for detailed information about the AGC and the application process.
"Having our community's input is invaluable in a process like this," Aledo ISD Board President Hoyt Harris said. "Part of the Aledo Growth Committee's work will include not only putting together a plan for needed high school space in the next five years, but also how they envision our projected long-range buildout of 45,000 students requiring four or five high schools.
"At one point in my more than 11 years serving on the board, we always said, 'The growth is coming.' The growth is officially here and accelerating rapidly, so it is our responsibility to plan for that prudently."
Aledo ISD's Bond 2019 program — which adds more than 326,000 square feet of learning space to the district — is wrapping up and includes Annetta Elementary (opened fall 2021), McAnally Middle School (opening fall 2022), Aledo Middle School renovation and additions, Vandagriff Elementary (former McAnally Intermediate) renovation and additions, and Aledo ISD Early Childhood Academy (former Vandagriff Elementary) renovation.
View the complete Summer 2022 demographic report on our website at www.aledoisd.org/demographics .
