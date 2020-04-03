Aledo resident donating album proceeds to autism organizations

Aledo resident Kendra Finestead released her first music album, under her artist name Kendi Jean, on April 2 and is donating proceeds to various organizations in honor of Autism Awareness Month.
Finestead, who is the executive director of the Miracle League of Parker County, has a classical music background and started singing and playing piano at a young age.
“I grew up with a classical background in music, I played piano from a pretty young age all the way up through high school and I sang in all the choirs and went to college on a vocal scholarship. I took my dad’s old guitar with me to college and started to piddle around with writing music and more country-type songs that I could just sit and play, and I really enjoyed that,” Finestead said. “Then I had kids and life kind of got in the way for a few years and when I had Molly and we started homeschooling her — because she was diagnosed with autism when she was really young, but kind of grew out of that diagnosis so to speak — we did music therapy with her and I started singing with her. She has a really great voice and a really great ear, so her pitch was spot on.”
Finestead and Molly began performing together at different events, including Parker County Peach Festival and Christmas on the Square, which helped Finestead overcome her stage fright.
“I always had huge stage fright and lots of performance anxiety and really getting out there and letting Molly be the focus of what we were doing kind of eased some of that for me and I really started to enjoy it,” Finestead said. “Over the past few years I’ve written a lot of music and I had 20 original songs and just decided I would start with a single. I worked with my producer at [Sounds Great Productions] and played him a couple of tracks and we both just decided to do an album. It happened really quickly, but it’s been really exciting. The title of it is ‘Lasso the Moon’ and that is the song that I wrote for Molly, so she’s actually singing with me on the album. It makes me tear up still.”
Finestead’s album, which meshes the vocal style of Carrie Underwood with the contemporary insight of Kacey Musgraves and early guitar stylings of the Beatles, is on sale now for $20 at kendijeanmusic.com. Finestead is donating proceeds from her album sales to Hope Center for Autism, Miracle League of Parker County and two national organizations.
“We picked four charities that we know and that we’ve been a part of along Molly’s journey that we know gives a lot of the funds back to the families,” Finestead said. “The first two are national 501c3 organizations and the Hope Center — Molly went there for a couple of years and they just opened a school as well, so we’re kind of supporting them — and then the fourth one is Miracle League of Parker County. Miracle League is really near and dear to us because that’s where Molly started singing and it was where she started to get her voice.”
Hope Center for Autism, out of Fort Worth, provides therapy to children on the autism spectrum.
“We are a 101 ABA, applied behavior analysis therapy center, and we provide therapy to children on the autism spectrum, and others. The type of therapy that we do works with everyone, but the focus is primarily for children with autism,” Hope Center for Autism Executive Director Susan Wood said. “We’ve been in business for 14 years and we’ve known Kendra for a long time. I’ve always known she sang — her and Molly have done events for us in the past — and it’s just a huge honor that she would pick us to support through this exciting time of hers. We’re so proud of her.”
The importance for Finestead in completing the album was to be an example to her children in going after what they want.
“I think for me the importance was there were so many excuses and one day it just clicked that I’m trying to teach my children not to make excuses and just go after what they want to do and I need to show them what that means,” Finestead said. “I just said, ‘Why not?’ All of those excuses just went away and I think it’s been a long time coming, I was just in my own way.”
With April being Autism Awareness Month, Finestead said she wanted to do something beyond the music as a parent who has been involved in the special needs community.
“We kind of timed it to be able to use April as a give back because I just feel very compelled and have always been involved in the special needs community ever since Molly had her first diagnosis. It really is a community and you just feel compelled to pay it forward,” Finestead said. “Music has just been so big for Molly and I and we really wanted to make it more of a giveback, something that was going to do some good beyond the music.”
As the executive director for Miracle League, which is a nonprofit that provides a safe and fun environment where special needs children can play baseball, Finestead continues her service in that community.
“We are proud of Kendra as our executive director and the changes she is bringing to our organization, and this is just another way she is able to give back not only to the community, but to Miracle League of Parker County,” Miracle League Board Vice President Leanna Gieger said. “She has many gifts and talents and we are thankful she chooses to share so many of them with us as an organization.”
Although her live performances have been postponed, Finestead said she will be doing a single release party via Facebook live video at 3 p.m. on April 10 on her page, Kendi Jean Music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.