Aledo residents expressed drainage concerns during a zoning request change public hearing for a new subdivision, Enclave at Aledo Park, Thursday night.
“The Enclave at Aledo Park is a proposed 5.12-acre single-family residential subdivision. The property is proposed to have 21 single-family residential lots,” City Planning Consultant Betty Chew said. “The property is currently zoned R2 and they are requesting PD [Planned Development] zoning, so they’re proposing to develop the property under a PD similar to what Parks of Aledo and Point Vista had done and very similar to what we approved for The Bluffs further down Bailey Ranch Road.
“These are single-family residential homes so there would be 21 versus the conventional R2 with the larger lots, which would get it down to I believe 18 to 19 lots. The Aledo fire marshal had concurred with that deviation.”
Chew presented details about the proposed development, which will be adjacent to Parks of Aledo and Point Vista subdivisions, at Thursday night’s regular Aledo city council meeting.
“They’re proposing 5,800-square feet lots, but the difference from Parks of Aledo would be that the postal service now requires what we call cluster mailboxes. So rather than having individual mailboxes at each residence, there will be a cluster of mailboxes for the residents and it will be located at the top of the circle in the cul-de-sac,” Chew said. “That is a requirement of the postal service at this time and is a deviation of the plat from what you’ve seen in other plats, and staff obviously concurs with that change.
“They are proposing the trees in the parkway rather than back on the private property and some of the problems you encounter is you have water and sanitary sewer lines in those easement areas and it’s a real shame if you have to go in and replace or repair a water or sewer line in and you end up losing those trees. So to help mitigate that, we had hoped they could face the trees back out of the right of way easement, but they can’t and the developer has agreed that the [Homeowners Association] would replace the trees if necessary when they do have to replace or repair a water and/or sanitary sewer line. So that is acceptable to staff and that way the city or homeowners going to have to bear that cost.”
The property is currently owned by Faith Presbyterian Church of Aledo and is northeast of the church building. Chew said the property will carry over to the developer, Village Homes of Fort Worth, upon approval of the zoning change request.
However, during a public hearing, the primary concern for adjacent residents was drainage and a brick wall that would divide their homes from the new subdivision.
“My lot backs up directly to this land, my backyard drains towards this land, so if I stand at the highest point of my backyard I can see directly over the brick wall that separates the two pieces of land,” Parks of Aledo resident Christopher Cook said. “One of my main concerns would be my land’s running towards the brick wall, the land behind us draining towards my land, so flooding and erosion of that wall and subsequently it’s my responsibility to pay for any damages to that wall. I didn’t realize that we actually are responsible for that brick wall and so the development on the other side of this would have no responsibility for maintaining that wall. So any problems that may stem from flooding would be essentially ours to pay for.”
Cook added that Parks of Aledo Phase 1 already has drainage issues and is concerned with the use of the same developer on the proposed Enclave at Aledo Park subdivision.
“All of the houses that back up to this land currently have drainage issues, so there’s standing water in our backyards after a heavy rain and my concern is that we have an engineering firm that worked on the current lots that are there and are working on the new homes,” Cook said. “I have full faith in civil engineering, but I have yet to see their plan for drainage actually come to fruition on my land.”
Another resident, Sharon Lancaster, said her biggest concern is also with drainage.
“If you go in my yard it slants down and I was told by the HOA that if I did any landscaping plans, I had to make sure I didn’t do anything that would be on the south corner of my yard because that was drainage to the whole [neighborhood],” Lancaster said. “When they build houses there and they don’t plan for that drainage, then my backyard is going to back up with drainage. I’ll have to do something and I’ve already spent thousands of dollars trying to fix the drainage issues. The same builder and developer are here and we’re supposed to believe now that it’s going to work out? I’m not so sure.”
Two other residents shared similar concerns with the city council.
Chew said a detailed stormwater drainage study will be included in the preliminary plat when it comes to the planning and zoning commission as well as the council.
“Remember, this is the PD zoning request, so we will see this again — you’ll see a preliminary and final plat as well as the city’s engineer will review water installation, sanitary sewer, streets and also stormwater drainage. Drainage improvements will be done in accordance with the city of Aledo’s stormwater drainage ordinance,” Chew said. “If the church had developed their property to the full extent, you would have additional buildings and additional impervious cover because you would have additional parking lots. So this does reduce the amount of stormwater run-off that you’re going to receive because you have single-family homes that have yards. But, if for some reason a significant number of lots had to be adjusted to handle stormwater and the configuration changed, we would bring it back to the planning and zoning commission, the altered plat, to make sure that it’s still in accordance with the PD zoning.”
Cook also mentioned safety concerns about access to the new subdivision in the event of an emergency. Chew said the developer could adjust the location of the cluster of mailboxes to install a gate in the cul-de-sac.
“It would have a key and only be for emergency purposes in the event you had some type of emergency with fire, ambulance, something like that,” Chew said. “The developer is discussing that with the church and like I said, it would only be for emergency access and that could be achieved.”
Chew said the planning and zoning commission recommended approval of the zoning change in a 4-0 vote and the Aledo city council approved the item to also include an easement from the church to construct the gate for emergency access to the subdivision.
