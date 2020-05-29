Following some pushback from residents, the Aledo city council took no action on a rezone request of a property at 325 Old Annetta Road from single family residential to commercial.
The request for the 2.032-acre property rezone previously came before the city council at the Feb. 27 meeting, but was tabled following a required public hearing. Although the public hearing already took place, the request was opened for some discussion during Thursday night’s regular council meeting.
The property, owned by Stoney White of ST White Trucking Company, said his plan was to rezone the property and then sell it.
Weldon Turner — a resident on Hidden Valley Drive near the property, who previously spoke during the public hearing in February — again voiced his opposition to the rezone.
“I want you to know again I am philosophically opposed to the motion of changing the zoning from residential to commercial when said commercial zone is adjacent to a residential area, which has been [there] for decades. That’s the case of Hidden Valley [Estates]. If it becomes commercial, it will be adjacent to several residents all of which have been there for almost five decades — it backs up to their property. It is not known what noise or lighting this commercial property may bring with it, which would devalue our houses on that street,” Turner said. “In addition, a new residential development is currently being built directly across the road from the property under question, 325 Old Annetta. It seems incongruent to me to approve a change to C2 at that property. While the sale of these new properties are of no direct concern to me, I can’t help but wonder if the sales of these units may be hindered by a business being across the road and maybe even looking directly at them. Please get the big picture of what might take place of this zoning request being approved.”
Hidden Valley Estates resident Jeff Waychesin said he would hope the council would consider a compromise on the item and in addition to making it commercial, also create a community garden or an extension of the walking trail on the property.
“It’s almost unusable property. However, with a construction background, I know with enough dirt work anything is possible and that’s what concerns me. My kids play in the backyard. We purchased our home eight years ago not only because my wife went to school here and graduated here, and my father-in-law sat on this council once upon a time, but we love this area, we love the neighborhood and that’s why we bought in the area we bought in. The assumption was that nobody will ever build back there. That’s on the line now and that’s a frightening scenario for us because we don’t know what’s going to be back there,” Waychesin said. “I know there’s been some discussion in the past of maybe the city looking at taking over some of this area. It would be a great area for a community garden or just a botanical something, maybe even an extension of the walking trail, all of which would be beneficial for the citizens here in addition to the commercial. It’s a compromise and it would suit both of these needs.
“We understand there’s a need for the economic development, the tax revenue to come in, but we’re asking for something from [the council] to help us out a little bit to preserve not only our home value, but also our kids wellbeing — keeping the noise down, keeping the lights out. It’s important for our families.”
White said he would hope the council would give him the same treatment as they have previous requests from residential to commercial zoning.
“You’ve approved most everything that comes to council that’s been approved by your commissions and we’ve received a unanimous vote by the planning and zoning commission back in February. There was concern about the C2 zoning and I would say, looking at the future land use map, most properties that moved to another level of zoning from residential aligned with the [city’s] future land use map have gone to C2. In fact, over the last five years there have been seven of these types of re-zonings that are part of a big planned development,” White said. “I’m asking for the same treatment and I would expect that their property values will be saved. Anything that’s going to be developed there will have to come in front of council to be approved and I would hope that you all would then at that time consider the concerns of the neighbors to make sure that the structures meet their needs for noise reduction, etcetera.”
According to the city council minutes, the planning and zoning commission did unanimously approve the item on Feb. 13 to be presented to the council.
White said the property is currently under contract with The Complete Backyard.
“We’re not developing the lane, I’m getting the C2 in order to sell it, so none of our trucking operations will be taking place on this property if it’s rezoned. What will happen is whoever will end up buying the property will at that point be using it for ‘X’ purposes,” White said. “At the current time the contract is with The Complete Backyard. As I understand it, we’re not really allowed to consider what’s going in there when considering the zoning. It’s kind of a weird chicken or egg thing — you bring your site plan to council, but council’s not really suppose to think about it when it’s considering whether or not something should be C2. So I cautioned the buyer not to go invest that money if we don’t get the zoning. There are walls and expectations that there will be to protect the needs and the concerns of the nearby community. You have zoning ordinances and concept plans for a reason.”
The motion on the rezone request died because of lack of a second and no other action was taken.
