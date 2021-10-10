ALEDO — Students from Aledo High School and Aledo Middle School will join thousands of other youth on athletic fields across the nation at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, to share their Christian faith with fellow students during the 17th annual national Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Fields of Faith event.
This rapidly growing, interdenominational outreach event will be held at more than 500 locations throughout the nation.
While most Christian events are held by adult speakers or sponsors, FCA’s Fields of Faith is a student-to-student ministry, which means that the students themselves are meeting and organizing the whole event. Peers invite their own classmates and teammates to meet on their school’s athletic field to hear fellow students share their testimonies, challenge them to read the Bible, and to come to faith in Jesus Christ.
This will be the first Fields of Faith event for Aledo students. Coach Staci Henyon, Coach Dustin Loyd, Coach Austin Stockon and Coach Tanya Spruill are the sponsors, and said their student leaders are excited to host the first ever Fields of Faith at Aledo High School.
“We are so thankful and fortunate to be able to host Fields of Faith at Bearcat Stadium and provide our Aledo student leaders with this opportunity," Henyon said. "We hope all area FCA huddles will join us for 'One Night, One Message, One Stand!'”
Fields of Faith began with an idea from Jeff Martin, FCA’s Executive Director of Campus Sport Ministry, who longed to help today’s generation of students face spiritual battles and temptations.
“What started out as a thought and a prayer has turned into a huge national event, all through the power of Christ. It’s amazing that Fields of Faith has grown to welcome nearly a quarter of a million people to athletic fields where they can pray and worship together,” Martin said. “We are so thankful for the students who feel passionate about sharing their faith with their fellow students so they, too, can see how Christ can impact their lives. There’s no doubt that God is working through these young people and will continue to do so for years to come.”
In 2004, Martin’s vision became reality when 6,000 students gathered on school athletic fields throughout three states for the first Fields of Faith event. That was the beginning of what has become one of the most significant faith-related gathering of students in a single day.
While Fields of Faith has its roots with FCA leadership, the event is designed to include multiple national Christian organizations, local churches and ministries. A local leadership team will determine the program of each Fields of Faith event.
More information about the 2021 Fields of Faith event is available at FieldsofFaith.com. To learn more about the event at Aledo Bearcat Stadium, contact Staci Henyon at shenyon@aledoisd.org or Janette Hahn at jhahn@fca.org.
