The city of Aledo will be seeking funding from the Texas Water Development Board to move forward in its wastewater treatment plant expansion.
The Aledo city council approved a motion to authorize the pre-application process for a loan from the TWDB at Thursday’s regular meeting.
In November of 2019, Freese and Nichols engineering firm was approved by the city council to perform a feasibility study on the current wastewater treatment plant.
“Last November I was here telling you that you needed to do the feasibility study for the wastewater plant that we built about 10 years ago. Believe it or not, we’re reaching the point where we need to expand it, which is a great thing for the city because that means you’re growing,” Freese and Nichols Principal and Vice President of Water Purification and Resource Recovery Gennady Boksiner said. “The bottom line at this point is what does the project cost, the schedule and what are our next steps.”
Freese and Nichols went through a few steps in the feasibility study, including the population and flow production, which determines what the growth of Aledo will look like and what will be needed to design the plant; wastewater quality to determine the strength of the wastewater and how it needs to be treated; and discharge permit limits, in coordination with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to determine the limits of the plant, what the plant expansion design looks like and the anticipated construction costs.
“The TCEQ requires three months that you’re 75% over the permitted capacity, you need to be in the planning phase of your next expansion, and three consecutive months of 90% over the capacity you need to be in construction for your next expansion,” Freese and Nichols Engineer Allison Blake said. “We were here in 2019 and we had two instances of two months in a row where [the plant] was over that 75% permitted capacity, so we said we need to start planning and evaluating what that needs to look like for the plant. We proposed a 1.2 million gallons per day expansion. The plant is currently 0.6, so just doubling that capacity.”
Blake said the city should be on schedule to match TCEQ’s requirements.
“Sept. 9 is starting with the pre-application phase, so reaching out to the water development board and starting the loan application process. We then also account for a TCEQ permit amendment, so coordinating with them for the proposed expansion as well as the planning design phase and then moving into construction,” Blake said. “With this schedule, we’re falling right in line with starting the planning before you hit the 75% capacity as well as then being in construction before you hit the 90% capacity of your current plant.”
The current wastewater treatment plant site was master-planned in 2013 and was designed around expansions.
“If the current projections hold, we may not need to have another expansion, but as [Blake] mentioned, the site has been master-planned to have another expansion should you need one,” Boksiner said. “But it looks like we should have plenty of spare capacity beyond what we’re expanding to.”
Blake said they evaluated the potential construction costs and anticipated that construction might begin sometime in 2024-25.
“We looked at the construction costs in terms of the anticipated year of construction — that’s starting around 2024-2025 — which is bringing us to $12 million. The rest of the costs roll up into what the loan would be through the Texas Water Development Board, looking at around $15,705,000,” Blake said. “While we were doing the feasibility study we did coordinate with the city’s financial advisor to talk about what the loan would look like and how that would look for the city of Aledo. With that, the anticipated $7.3 [million] in growth or increase in rates to be able to absorb that loan by 2024. With the anticipated growth, that’s going to be an increase in water sales into the plant.”
Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall said the master plan was very forward-thinking.
“The thing that really shouts to me is we were able to adapt and overcome a very challenging location, so to have people from across Texas come to look at our wastewater treatment plant to see how we were able to accomplish such a beautiful thing — if a wastewater treatment plant can be beautiful — I like to think that maybe set a new precedent for what others might be able to do since that time and into the future,” Marshall said. “Thank you for your part in making this really a reality for us, a small city that had big dreams.”
Marshall had started a discussion at Thursday’s meeting about the potential of setting community guidelines for unmanned aircraft, or drones, following incidents including one at her own home.
“Drones are fun, they serve a purpose — there are actually many purposes for them — but they become a little bit of a challenge when they are, let’s just say, used irresponsibly and flown over personal property and invade personal privacy,” Marshall said. “When I heard from a resident who encountered a drone accosting her as she walked on a public street, it became quite evident that we need to take a look at what this means for our residents in terms of protecting them from a nuisance and their personal space, personal privacy. My experience was in my front yard and this drone hovered — especially longer once it noted that I was observing it — so that’s a little bothersome because we don’t know what the intent is.”
Marshall said she’s researching the community-based guidelines and that city staff isn’t looking at an ordinance, but just that, guidelines.
“This will come back to council in the future as we do more research on this topic because it can be considered a public nuisance,” Marshall said. “It just goes back to what is the motivation behind whoever’s flying that particular drone. Many people use it correctly and their intent is certainly not meant to be a nuisance, but there are those that act irresponsibly and so unfortunately, in my opinion, that’s what’s going on here. You should be able to walk down a street and not be accosted by a UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System).”
No action was taken on the item.
