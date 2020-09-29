Following discussions and community surveys, the Aledo city council approved amendments to some of the city’s zoning ordinance, specifically focused on the Farm-to-Market Road 1187 and Bailey Ranch Road corridor.
Back in July, the Aledo city council put a 90-day moratorium in place to put a halt on commercial development while the city’s zoning ordinance could be reviewed and updated with planning and design engineering consulting firm Kimley-Horn and Associates.
“Just to quickly update [the council] on the process so far, we have been working on a series of community engagement elements and the first one was commercial zoning survey, which had a lot of input from folks,” Brad Longberger with Kimley-Horn said. “We also have done some preference surveying for the trailhead plaza, which was more of a picture and comments on the picture on whether it was appropriate for Aledo or not so we’ve been getting a lot of good feedback on that. We also held a design workshop and we were able to record the closing session along with all of the things we drew throughout the day and posted that to the website.”
Longberger said the community survey had almost 5,000 visits as of two weeks ago.
“We’ve had over 1,400 unique visitors to the sites, which gave us some great input on survey responses, specific comments. We were reaching 4.5% of just Aledo residents responding to it, we prefer to do these processes and have it within 2% so we’re over double our typical input. Total we were well over 6%, so that was folks that work here but don’t necessarily live here that were giving input,” Longberger said. “The next steps will be working with staff and council to review some of the initial concepts and make sure those are meeting the thoughts and needs, make any quick adjustments and then put those out to the public for comments as well. We want to make sure we’re doing a transparent process as we go and then that will all feed into our strategic plan updates, which we’ll be drafting over the next four weeks.”
Longberger specifically addressed changes in five sections that all relate to the same standards in the commercial and manufacturing districts.
“What we’ve done is provide some opportunities for staff to check the box, do a balance check and make sure what is coming in is actually in line with some of the vision items, including landscaping around parking, making sure cars that are parked on a surface lot are not overhanging onto the sidewalk, making sure the development is in norm with typical communities in the Metroplex that have a higher aesthetic value for what development comes into the community,” Longberger said. “I can tell you the developer working in the Bailey Ranch Road area is actually in line with many of the common attributes, some of these elements of developments going on in the metroplex. However, as we look at the Pine Street neighborhood and the future of that, a lot of these rules will apply to them as well. So we’re trying to make sure that we’re balancing needs for new construction and needs for renovation for your more historic areas of town as well.
Longberger said they were able to make sure there are a lot of checks in place with the Bailey Ranch Road developers and Pine Street corridor residents.
“One of the things we do focus on is as we move forward in the future, opportunities for shared access to [Texas Department of Transportation] roadways and making sure we’re using existing roads and providing cross-access easements across properties to make sure we’re minimizing how many driveways go onto the TxDOT roadway onto Bailey Ranch Road,” he said.
Extra design standards will also be in place for drive-through facilities.
“We wanted to make sure we’re applying a little bit of extra design standards, so we’re providing [Special Use Permit] design criteria that requires folks to make sure the driveway area is not facing the public street, that it’s actually to the rear or side of the building so it’s not a deterrence to the front of the building. It also requires that parking be minimized along those major roadways so you don’t have a sea of parking in front of some of these smaller establishments,” Longberger said.
From a sidewalk standpoint, Longberger said they want the public sidewalk to be connected to the front of the building in general. Businesses such as grocery stores would be exempted.
“If a large grocery store wanted to come in, we want to make sure they’re accommodated,” he said. “So they’ll be adhering to the rules and allowing for an exception for that bigger box structure.”
For the Pine Street area, Longberger said they adjusted the on-street parking.
“If a developer in the Pine Street neighborhood for instance or an area where on-street parking would be permitted — so not a TxDOT highway or Bailey Ranch Road because those are restricted — that would count toward their off-street parking requirement,” Longberger said. “The incentive for that is they’re not needing quite as much parking, they can build more buildings on their land and get more value and it also saves the city fro making major improvements on roadways that are local roadways so it’s sort of a win-win for both sides.”
Parks of Aledo resident Lindsey Pace shared her concerns about the future of the corridor as a homeowner near Bailey Ranch Road.
“I’m just concerned about these design standards and the setback from [FM] 1187 and the setback from Bailey Ranch Road and just the city of Aledo’s plan for allowing different businesses there,” Pace said. “I don’t want that to bring down our property value for our home. We actually live at the corner of the entrance to Parks of Aledo so unfortunately now I have a direct view of Taco Bell being built. So I’m a concerned citizen about what’s going to happen on [FM] 1187 and what’s going to happen on Bailey Ranch Road and I’m hoping that we’ll hear more about the Plan Aledo Master Plan.”
Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall said there will be future meetings for the public to provide additional input.
“We are moving forward with Kimley-Horn and they’re leading that whole project for us, so there will definitely be more opportunity moving forward,” Marshall said.
The council unanimously approved the proposed text amendments to seven sections — 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 26 and 27 — of the zoning ordinance.
