The Alzheimer’s Association has released its 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures Report. The annual report is a snapshot of Alzheimer’s disease and its effect on the nation.
The 2021 report reveals that Alzheimer’s is not slowing down; rather, cases are increasing. Currently, over 6 million people are living with Alzheimer’s in the nation. One in three seniors will die with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. And due to COVID, Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths have increased by 16% during the pandemic.
Here in the Lone Star State, over 400,000 Texans 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer’s. By 2025 that’s expected to increase to 490,000.
This year’s report, for the first time ever, examines racial and ethnic attitudes and experiences in regard to Alzheimer’s and dementia care.
Findings from two nationwide surveys of Asian, Black, Hispanic, Native and white Americans — conducted with U.S. adults and Alzheimer’s caregivers specifically — reveal compelling insights on how these groups view Alzheimer’s disease, medical research and barriers they face in accessing dementia care. Findings from these surveys indicate:
• Half of Black Americans report they have experienced health care discrimination.
• 89% of Blacks say it’s important for Alzheimer’s and dementia care providers to understand their ethnic or racial background and experiences. But fewer than half of Black respondents (48%) feel confident there is access to providers who are culturally competent.
• Among non-white caregivers, half or more say they have faced discrimination when navigating health care for their care recipient, with the top concern being that providers do not listen to what they are saying because of their race, color or ethnicity.
• Older Black and Hispanic Americans are also disproportionately more likely to have Alzheimer’s and other dementias, as well as more likely to have missed diagnoses, than older white Americans.
• Fewer than half of Black Americans (48%) feel confident there is access to providers who are culturally competent.
• More than half of non-white Americans believe significant loss of memory or cognitive abilities is “a normal part of aging.”
• Blacks are twice as likely as whites to say they would not see a doctor if experiencing thinking or memory problems.
• Similar responses came from surveyed Asian, Hispanic, and Native American peoples.
On the scientific front, none of the drugs available today for Alzheimer’s dementia slow or stop the damage and destruction of neurons that cause Alzheimer’s symptoms and make the disease fatal.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved five drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s — Rivastigmine, Galantamine, Donepezil, Memantine and Memantine combined with Donepezil. A sixth drug, Aducanumab, is under FDA review for potential approval.
Of these drugs, Aducanumab is the only one that may potentially slow the progression of Alzheimer’s, and it has been tested only for individuals with MCI or early Alzheimer’s dementia.
The report shows serious work still to be done in health care in general and Alzheimer’s treatment in particular. This need becomes even more important as the Alzheimer’s burden across the country continues to grow. For more information, reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or visit alz.org
