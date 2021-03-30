The Alzheimer’s Association is presenting a four part education series on “Approaching Memory Loss.” This series is available for free online or by phone and is designed to provide advice on evaluating memory and addressing concerns about short-term or long-term memory loss.
“It’s natural to feel uncertain in voicing your worries about memory loss,” said Alzheimer’s Association Program Director Audrey Kwik. “And it may be just normal forgetfulness, but it may also be something more serious. That’s why it’s important to face the issue, and that’s the first topic in the series.”
Texas A&M AgriLife will partner with the Association for this first presentation on March 31.
Subsequent presentations include “Understanding a Diagnosis” on April 7 where participants will learn what a diagnosis of some type of dementia means. “Finding Community Support” on April 15 helps participants learn about the many free resources available through their community and how to build a care team. “Planning for the Future” on April 21 covers legal, financial and safety planning in preparing for life after a diagnosis.
“All four parts of the series can be viewed as a whole, or you can pick and choose which you would like to attend,” adds Kwik.
All four presentations run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants can join by phone or online.
These events are free, but registration is required. Register at alznct.news/AML2021. For more information or to register by phone, call 800-272-3900.
About the Alzheimer’s Association: The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.
