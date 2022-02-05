JC7 Cattle Company, of Weatherford, is a new member of the American Angus Association and Lizbeth Armenta, of Azle, is a new junior member of the association, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.
The association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members. The association also provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers.
For more information about Angus cattle and the American Angus Association, visit www.angus.org.
