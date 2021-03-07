American Legion Post 163 will be sponsoring students to attend Texas Boys State in Austin, an educational program of government instruction for those in high school.
Texas Boys State is a participatory program where each student becomes a part of the operation of his city, county and state government. Participants are exposed to the rights and privileges, duties and the responsibilities of a franchised citizen. The training is objective and practical, with city, county and state governments operated by the students elected to the various offices.
Post 163 will be contacting high schools schools in the area for nominations.
To be eligible for nomination or appointment as a Boys State Delegate, the nominee must:
• Be a male high school student.
• Have successfully completed his junior year of school.
• Have at least one semester of school remaining.
• Sign the Boys State pledge.
• Be nominated by his high school officials.
For more information, contact Parker County American Legion Post 163 Boys State ChairmanMatt Drikas at 683-702-3738 or matt.drikas@gmail.com.
After going virtual last year, the 2021 Texas Boys State program will either be held virtually again or at the University of Texas at Austin campus, from June 27-July 2. A decision is expected to be made by spring.
The sponsoring organization will pay the registration fee for each selected student. (Cost is $295 in person or $100 for virtual registration). The registration fee does not cover transportation expenses between home location and Austin or any incidental items. The registration fee includes one T-shirt for the uniform.
For more information about Texas Boys State contact Matt Drikas at: matt.drikas@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.