Parker County American Legion Post 163 will celebrate 100 years of aiding veterans and their families this month.
The post’s centennial celebration will take place on March 27 at the post located off Farm-to-Market Road 920 by Cartwright Park, starting with a ribbon-cutting at 4:30 p.m., social hour from 5 to 6 p.m. and a dinner at 6:45 p.m. where Bill Knight will be the guest speaker. The community is invited to attend this event for free.
In addition, the post will join the city of Weatherford at 4 p.m. on Tuesday to dedicate the pavilion at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Soldier Spring Park to Chuck Katlic, a World War II veteran who was instrumental in establishing the veterans’ park. Katlic died in 2014. Following the ceremony, there will be a meet and greet from 5-7 p.m. at the post.
Katlic was also very diligent about placing flags on veterans’ graves on Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day.
“He had maybe 10, 15 cemeteries, and he’d begin to get a little older, and it was harder for him to go because he would go himself and put the flags out,” Auxiliary Unit President Nancy Cobb said. “When he got to a point of where he felt he couldn’t, my husband, John Cobb, took over the flags, and now we are up to 35 cemeteries and over 3,500 flags. But, that tradition is going to continue even after my husband because it is instrumental in remembering the veterans on Memorial Day.”
The post was first organized with 15 members and granted a temporary charter on March 1, 1920, receiving the final one in November. In 1933, post members bought a place to meet at what is now 703 Eureka St. Throughout the years, the post has received several awards from the American Legion to recognize the performance of duties, membership, in honor of the post’s 56th birthday and other merits. The membership has included Jim Wright, former congressman and U.S. speaker of the House, who served as commander, and Mary Ellen Guay, the post’s first female commander.
The post has been involved in several community activities of service and advocacy that fall under the four pillars — veterans affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism, and children and youth. The post has had a part in collecting data to lobby Congress in the interest of veterans and their families, provided disaster relief funds, provided scholarships for students, provided transportation to Parker County veterans in need, organized the annual Veteran’s Day Parade in the county, welcoming military home at airports and visited veterans in nursing homes, among other projects.
“We’re here for the community,” Public Relations Officer Ron Chandler said. “If the community wasn’t supporting us, we would not be able to do what we do.”
Centennial Committee Chairperson and Acting Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Andy Browning said the centennial is aimed at raising awareness of what the American Legion is all about. Browning added that everything the post is involved in is family-friendly.
“I personally did not serve in the armed service, something I regret, but I did not. My grandfather did, so I am eligible to be a member of the Sons of the American Legion because of my grandfather’s service. My kids are members of the Auxiliary and the Sons as well,” Browning said. “It’s not just wartime veterans. There are certain organizations like the VFW that has to be a wartime veteran. We do have a place for almost anyone who has themselves served or their family has served.”
Chandler said connecting veterans with services can be a challenge. Of the about 12,000 veterans in the county, approximately 10% are serviced with resources and benefits.
“We don’t typically see some of those people until they have a disability issue or a medical issue that they have to go the VA for,” Chandler said. “Then they begin to realize there’s things out there that can help.”
The post hosts a counselor from the Veterans Service Center in Fort Worth who can diagnose veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, and without that, those veterans can’t receive support from the VA for PTSD, Chandler said.
Post Commander Dan Robertson said the post has tried to raise awareness through being more active on Facebook and revitalizing its website. Robertson also said he’d like to see more younger veterans get involved.
“One of the biggest obstacles that we have today is to create an environment for the younger veterans, the ones who are still working, trying to have a family,” Robertson said. “You’re competing with their time, with their families and sports, their jobs to get them to come out, but we’re trying to find programs that would help them and get them involved in legion.”
