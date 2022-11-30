WEATHERFORD — As community members huddled in the cold Wednesday morning to cut the ribbon on a new Tarrant Area Food Bank resource, Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall reminded the crowd that they have a warm place to go home to after, and most likely a meal waiting on them.
"It really emphasizes the reason why this bus is so important," he said, a nod to the R.E.D. Bus West behind him.
The [Resources and Education Delivered] bus is the third introduced by the Tarrant Area Food Bank, in partnership with the Parker County Hospital District and HEB Hunger Relief, and will serve low-income residents and family members in the community.
The partnership, PCHD board member Michael Carter said, falls perfectly in line with the guidelines already set out by the district, including the Campbell Clinic and medical assistance for those less fortunate, and outreach programs such as immunizations and telemedicine. An education program in its infancy will also help educate those who want to become EMTs and paramedics.
"It's your tax dollars and work, and we want to make sure those needs are met," Carter said. "In partnering with this bus, we felt it was what we've been doing as a board for this county."
TAFB will serve individuals of all ages through the Parker County Hospital District and is working directly with the Parker County medical facilities to identify specific community neighborhoods and neighbors based on income and food insecurity data. The R.E.D. Bus West will make multiple stops in a single day, connecting families to food, SNAP benefits and additional community resources to address housing, education and employment.
"I'm so pleased that we have an opportunity to provide a dedicated resource to Parker County," TAFB CEO Julie Butner said.
TAFB's service population included about 12 percent of Parker County residents, before the bank expanded its reach to open TAFB West in Weatherford about a year ago. That facility serves Parker and seven surrounding counties.
"I don't have to tell you how quickly Parker County is growing and anytime you have growth, there is a subset of the population who is not making a living wage, $20 an hour," Butner said.
That, coupled with a housing shortage, inflation and rising costs for food, utilities and the like, increases the need for resources that TAFB provides.
"The majority of people [we] feed are employed," Butner said. "Oftentimes there's a common misconception that the folks we serve are unemployed, down and out. We do serve that population but it's not the majority.
"Our No. 1 client is a single mother trying to put food on the table for her children, and not making $20 an hour."
Paschall applauded the nonprofit for expanding its footprint, while thanking HEB for its commitment to the cause.
"Corporations talk about being plugged in and being part of the communities. HEB lives it," he said.
To find out more about TAFB, visit tafb.org.
