At the recent grand opening celebration of the Nan and Bob Kingsley Building, Weatherford College unveiled its new Presidents’ Hall, a display of portraits of the 20 individuals who have served as college president over the institution’s history.
Local descendants of David S. Switzer, WC’s first college president, gathered to help dedicate the portraits. Among them was Doug Dowd, Switzer’s great-great-great-grandson, who now serves on the WC board of trustees.
“Our family is proud of the history we share with Weatherford College,” Dowd said. “Over 150 years ago, David Switzer had a vision of bringing an institution of higher learning to Parker County. That vision has been carried out through the dedication and personal investments of all the administrators, teachers and support staff that have chosen education as their profession, as well as the countless donors who give so generously to our institution.”
President Tod Allen Farmer, whose portrait hangs at the end of the chronological series, said the Dowd/Switzer connection is another example of the college’s unique heritage.
“Weatherford College is very fortunate to have a trustee whose family lineage extends all the way back to the inaugural president of Weatherford College,” he said. “Trustee Dowd and his family obviously care very deeply about this noble institution and the success of her students.”
