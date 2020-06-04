Animal shelter officials highlight importance of microchipping

After announcing a free event this month, Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter officials highlighted the importance of getting pets microchipped, especially with the Fourth of July holiday approaching.
“Weatherford Animal Control Officers will scan any found pet as soon as they handle the animal out of the field. If a pet has a microchip, the officer will call the owner and arrange for pickup. Our goal is to keep animals out of the animal shelter,” WPCAS Animal Services Operations Manager Eric Shumar said. “If an animal can be claimed in a reasonable time in the field, it will never be brought to the shelter. Microchips are also considered a proof of ownership so having your pet microchipped will be a benefit if the pet is ever stolen.”
The WPCAS free microchip event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 16-20 in the shelter’s parking lot and will be offered to residents’ dogs or cats.
“Hundreds in our area are returned to their owners because a pet was properly identified. Microchipping and registering your personal contact information is a good way to increase the chance a lost pet will be reunited with its family — 95% of well-identified pets get home,” WPCAS Veterinarian Dr. Kent Glenn said. “I am proud our community is conscientious about providing great care for pets and helping pets return to families.”
WPCAS officials said it can be especially important to have pets microchipped around Independence Day when fireworks are happening all throughout the cities.
“Historically, the Fourth of July is a night when many pets go missing. The noises from fireworks cause many animals to look to escape the sounds and look for shelter,” Shumar said. “The animal shelter usually sees a significant influx of animals after this event. This includes pets from all over Parker County.”
Glenn added, “There are medications and desensitization training techniques available for pets that are extremely anxious about fireworks or thunderstorms. The family veterinarian is a good source of medical help and advice for pet anxiety situations.”
The last free microchip event was canceled because of rain, but at the last two events, the WPCAS microchipped pets of about 40 families.
“Microchipping an animal is like giving a vaccination. The needle containing the microchip is attached to a syringe and injected over the back between the shoulders,” WPCAS Veterinarian Dr. Ronald Epps said. “Of all the animals I have microchipped, I have never had any issues such as infection or rejection from the procedure. The microchip is about the size of a grain of rice.”
Shumar said the WPCAS uses XtraSmall chips from HomeAgain and the procedure takes only about five minutes.
“Most time is spent filling out the registration information so the microchip can be recorded in your name. A microchip is permanent, never needs to be replaced, it will last the life of your pet,” Shumar said. “Microchips are not GPS tracking devices. This is a question we get often. We will not be able to track the location of your pet. The chip is like a barcode, a microchip scanner is needed to find the specific number of the chip. We then call the company that registers the chips to obtain your information. The information is not provided to the public, only to veterinary clinics or animal shelters. The microchip company will also attempt to call the owner when we call in with a lost pet. This increases the chances of returning a pet home.”
Shumar said it’s awesome that the city of Weatherford is able to provide the free microchip event.
“The cost savings of reducing time that animals are in the animal shelter far outweighs the price of the microchips,” Shumar said. “And above all, this is the goal of creating a responsible pet community that the animal shelter continues to strive for. Being able to reunite lost pets with owners is a mission we work on daily here at the shelter.”
For more information visit the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Facebook page or the city of Weatherford’s website at www.weatherfordtx.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.