Annetta residents express need for sidewalk to Stuard Elementary

Annetta residents have been expressing a need for a sidewalk along Thunderhead Lane to Stuard Elementary School for safety reasons over the past year.
At Thursday night’s Annetta city council meeting, residents shared their concerns with the council and mayor. For Kristi Turner, this was about the 12th time she has brought the issue up at a council meeting, she said.
“We live two blocks from Stuard Elementary and just in walking the girls to school, there’s no sidewalk and no path, so you have to do it in the road and if you drive it can take you over 20 minutes in the car or if we walk it’s less than five minutes from our door to the school door,” Turner said. “I had come up with all kinds of ideas. They could take Christmas trees and collect them after Christmas and mulch them up and make a path out of that. I suggested to them that they look into grants, and I’ve offered to write a grant. I actually found a grant that they could apply to and with it, the town had to put $20,000, they had to pass something from the city council saying they support it and then front the cost with reimbursement — it’s what the city of Aledo has done for their sidewalks.”
Annetta Mayor Bruce Pinckard said the city did look into the Safe Routes to School grant program through the Texas Department of Transportation back in October of 2019.
“Jamee [Long, city secretary] reached out to Philip Hayes with TxDOT on the Safe Routes to School funding. Note, this is right after Ms. Turner’s first visit to the city council meeting to discuss the issue on Oct. 17. Ms. Turner was informed and kept in the loop on this, which seems contradictory to her claims … however, Philip Hayes with TxDOT said that at that time they were already in the final stages of selecting applicants for the program and that another program would start up in 18 months or so,” Pinckard said. “He promised to add Annetta to his contact list so that we could be apprised of the application dates. Staff continued to research the application process in preparation of assembling the requirements necessary. We have taken a hard look at what will be required and will present to the council and community when the numbers all come together.”
Resident Ana Sherman said she has long supported a sidewalk on Thunderhead Lane and quite frankly has wondered why there hasn’t been one already constructed.
“It’s one of many safety concerns I have about the area, none of which are being addressed by this council. Any parent or visitor to Stuard Elementary can attest to the dangers present to students and residents who wish to use Thunderhead Lane as a means to walk to school or walk through the neighborhood,” Sherman sent in an email to the Weatherford Democrat. “As the area continues to grow, certain needs and safety measures need to be met by our elected officials, and they are simply not meeting them. There are hundreds of homes and residents that live close enough to Thunderhead Lane that would benefit from a safer street for pedestrians.
"The parents and caregivers of Stuard students would also benefit immensely from a sidewalk, as a sidewalk would be sure to decrease the amount of cars and traffic during drop-off and pick-up. The environmental impact from fewer idling cars during carpool would be beneficial as well.”
Amanda Garner lives less than one mile from Stuard Elementary, where her children attend.
“Thunderhead needs sidewalks for the kids going to and from school and for the other residents who ride bikes, jog, or walk. Drivers tend to speed on that long stretch of road, and it is not safe for pedestrians and bikers. I know at least two parents whose children were nearly hit by cars in front of Stuard,” Garner sent in an email to the Democrat. “How great would it be if parents could rest at ease when their children walk or bike to school, knowing that they were not battling the traffic, which is horrendous before and after school? Having a safe place to walk to school would cut down on car traffic as well and provide a safe place for residents to get their exercise without nearly breaking an ankle dodging traffic.”
Resident Cindy Fergus described an incident that occurred when her son was riding his bike along the street after leaving school.
“A young kid zoomed up on him and it scared him to death, but he stayed on his bike. After curse words, the gentleman yelled ‘Ride that on the sidewalk.’ Well, there’s no sidewalk so he can’t,” Fergus said. “We’re happy that we have a school so close by, but like others have said, it would be really super to know that the kids that are on the streets or the adults that are distracted, our children don’t have to worry about it.”
At Thursday's meeting, Place 2 Councilmember Danny Coffman said the sidewalk would be included in the town’s park project as its own separate phase.
“The sidewalks and pathway along Thunderhead has always been intended to be a first stage of any of this with a park complex coming in possibly later and that would even be put in in phases depending on how fast monies can be raised, etc.,” Coffman said. “What we want to do is have a public town hall type meeting where we invite the public in, we put the drawings up, we get input from the community about different things they would like to see and that way they get to see the possible drawings that we have and get different ideas on some things we can possibly do. Soon after we would probably like to assign some people to go out and be in charge of fundraising to get all of it going.”
Residents Al Gloer and Turner said the sidewalk needs to be separated from the park project.
“I absolutely support the idea of having this town hall, I just don’t want to see something that is critical to public safety get lost in the weeds of a much bigger project,” Gloer said. “Why is an improved sidewalk not the council item as opposed to the park? It should be a line for the city government to discuss the sidewalk and there should be a line for city government to discuss the park.”
Turner added that there’s no need for an entire park process for this sidewalk.
“This park has been talked about for at least the last year, there has been nothing done. There’s no need for an entire park process and no drawings have been made to-date for us, so this has been going on for a year," Turner said. "There’s been a year that the town has been able to ask for what I would think would be a very simple drawing for the design for a sidewalk. This is a lawsuit waiting to happen on this road. A lawsuit would cost far more money to the town than one sidewalk on one side of the road.
"I find it very discouraging that it is grouped together because this isn’t a park, it’s a sidewalk.”
Pinckard said those that continue to speak about combining the sidewalk plan with the park concept are simply not listening and, it appears, possibly trying to project something onto the city council which is different than what is actually being considered.
“This comment has been rebuffed several times now, including [Thursday] night, with the sidewalk planning taking precedence. Efforts concentrated on only one facet or goal without consideration of future uses and connectivity would be shortsighted indeed,” Pinckard said. “The efforts to date on the park concept were to arrange for private funding to incorporate a sidewalk with landscaping and walking trails. Some method of connectivity between this future park and a potential sidewalk should be considered as a matter of practicality.”
Pinckard said all projects must start with a plan and that Turner’s comments to date have been less than specific in regards to these important details.
“It is only by the time dedicated by Councilman Danny Coffman and others that a potential pathway, including a starting point and stopping point, have been identified. The city staff has also sought to identify and understand physical and legal obstacles that will require working through in order to being an actual design for bidding purposes," Pinckard said. "For example, the property owned by the Town of Annetta is easiest as it is already public property and so a sidewalk can be constructed half the distance under consideration. However, there is a 5-acre tract owned by the Aledo Lions Club that is leased to the AISD for their usage and then the actual school site also under the control of the AISD.
"Mr. Coffman and I have met with the AISD superintendent and others in January and they were excited about the idea; however, [they] also insisted upon further fact checking and due-diligence before bringing the item before the trustees.”
Turner said the town is not moving forward, and has yet to address using Crime Control and Prevention District funds, which she said could pay for the building and maintenance of a sidewalk for community safety.
"Additionally, the mayor wants to group the sidewalk in with their 'town park concept,' which has merely been an idea for the last year," Turner said. "So honestly, this is simply a bridge to nowhere. I have asked the town to address the issues separately, because the sidewalk is a safety issue that needs to be immediately addressed, and the park is not. However, the mayor showed [Thursday] night that he is unwilling to separate the two ideas."
Pinckard added that because the existing right of way for Thunderhead has open ditches along both sides of the road, little if any room is left along the roadway for a sidewalk that would be compliant with safe pedestrian thoroughfare design requirements.
Stuard Elementary is in the Aledo school district located near Annetta City Hall and Farm-to-Market Road 5.
“We have been and continue to talk with the city about options for funding the construction of the sidewalk,” Aledo ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Bohn said.
In the meantime, Pinckard said the Annetta city council welcomes all concerns, questions and ideas from residents.
“Financial stability, prudent spending, no city property tax and yet still maintaining adequate reserves all lend to a community where folks can enjoy their spacious, independent living and neighborly relationships equally. Many of those speaking on the sidewalk issue [Thursday] night also commented on their fondness for Annetta living,” Pinckard said. “I understand that no city is all things to all people and this city council is committed to improving our community experience every day. This might not meet Ms. Turner’s personal timeline for a sidewalk but the city council is listening and doing the right thing to avoid making costly expenditures with high recurring costs simply for expediency.
"This is what good management looks like and why Annetta continues to draw folks in from so many other areas to make it their home.”
No action was taken at Thursday’s city council meeting.
