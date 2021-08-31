Annual Model Train Show coming to Clark Gardens

Clark Gardens’ fall opening will be celebrated with its annual model train show. The trains are coming to town from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.
There will be fun for the whole family. Inside the east tent, the North Texas Garden Railroad Club as well as the North Texas T-Trak Modular Railroad Club will be displaying loads of track with different loops and auto switching displays. A crowd favorite, Choo Choo Express will be back offering trackless train rides through the gardens. Both days there will also be face painting, offered by Kim Estes.
This year Clark Gardens has even added a special event on Saturday afternoon — a car show. The car show will take place from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. During the show, your vote is needed to pick best of show. All car show awards have been sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts.
Smoke and Time BBQ will be serving up lunch. On Saturday, Blackberry Winter Creamery will be offering homemade ice cream, and on Sunday, Lady Bird Pearl Macarons will be serving up some sweet treats. There will even be T’s Tees setting up a booth on Sunday, with shirts available for purchase.
Admission prices are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (65 and older) and $5 for kids (ages 4-12). Children 3 and under get in for free. Clark Gardens Members receive free admission by showing their membership card. No free passes or reciprocal memberships will be honored at this event. This event is sponsored by Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau’s Hotel Occupancy Tax Grant.
Being raised by a father that worked as a train engineer, this event holds a special place in garden founder Max Clark’s heart. Clark’s passion for trains lead to Clark Gardens’ very own G-Scale train station — The Clark Station. One of his favorite things about the Clark Station is the city diorama of Weatherford and Minerals Wells.
When Clark was asked what he enjoys most about the train show, it was “the delight that the public gets out of it,” he said. “Seeing the happiness” is worth hosting the show each year.
Clark Gardens is open daily, along with The Clark Station, through Nov. 28.
