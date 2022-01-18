ALEDO — Tri-County Electric Cooperative invites area high school students to touch the nation’s history, meet fellow students from all over the U.S. and see democracy in action this summer.
After the last two years’ programs were curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the co-op will once again sponsor six area high school students for the 2022 Government In-Action Youth Tour. Winning participants will receive a $2,000 scholarship for higher education or trade school as well as an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C, June 12-21.
On the tour, they will join hundreds of high schoolers, sponsored by electric co-ops from around the country, to visit the Washington Monument, the White House, the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court, Washington National Cathedral, Arlington National Cemetery, the museums of the Smithsonian Institution and other historic sights.
Applicants must be current sophomores or juniors in high school and members of Tri-County Electric Co-op, receiving electric service at their current residence. The all-expenses-paid tour includes transportation, lodging, meals, insurance and admission charges associated with the tour.
“The Government-in-Action Youth Tour is a wonderful learning experience for our young people,” said Tri-County President and CEO Darryl Schriver. “A trip to Washington, paired with a $2,000 scholarship, is a package deal like no other.”
Participants will join more than 150 others from across Texas and nearly 2,000 from around the nation, gaining leadership skills, meet elected officials and get “plugged in” to the electric co-op community.
Applications for the trip-of-a-lifetime are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. To apply, visit tcectexas.com/youth-tour. For more information, visit tcectexas.com/youth-tour, or contact Annie McGinnis at amcginnis@tcectexas.com or 817-752-8116.
Tri-County Electric Cooperative provides electricity to more than 125,600 meters on 9,600 miles of distribution lines. Tri-County Electric Co-op strives to enhance the quality of life in our diverse communities by providing safe, reliable and competitive electric and customer service to our member-owners as good stewards of the environment. The co-op, established in 1939, is a distribution electric cooperative that serves more than 99,800 members in 16 counties in the north Texas region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.