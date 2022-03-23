Areas of PK Lake sustain minor damage after Monday tornado

GRAFORD — An estimated F1 tornado damaged buildings but caused no injuries in the northeast and western areas of Possum Kingdom Lake, Palo Pinto County Emergency Management Coordinator Mistie Garland reported.
"The majority of the damage was trees and outbuildings," said Garland, who joined the National Weather Service to tour the area where the twister touched down during Monday afternoon's storms. "It could have been a lot worse."
Garland said the weather service is working to determine whether the funnel that struck the lake community was the same one that went on to severely damage structures in Jacksboro including a high school while students hunkered down. No one was injured at the school.
Garland said there are no emergency sirens in the lake area to alert residents of impending dangers. But she said the county's new Hyper-Reach phone notification system did alert an unknown number of people who have subscribed so far.
Palo Pinto County residents can sign up at www.hyper-reach.com/txpalopintosignup.html or by calling 940- 745-2233. They also can text "Alerts" to that number.
