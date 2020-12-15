The Parker County Appraisal District's board of directors has selected Rick Armstrong as chief appraiser.
Armstrong has helped lead the CAD for the past 36 years, most recently as deputy chief appraiser, and was a unanimous selection by the board of directors, board chairman Richard Barret said.
Armstrong will take over the role previously filled by Larry Hammonds, who passed away last month after complications related to COVID-19.
"The Parker CAD has been excellently managed over the past 37 years by Larry Hammonds, and he will be sorely missed, but the board has the utmost confidence that Rick Armstrong will continue his legacy as well as provide a new perspective to implementing efficient technology and processes, as Parker County continues to grow in the next decade," Barret said.
Armstrong, an active member of the community, has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Wesleyan University, and achieved the highest designation in the tax industry — registered professional appraiser and certified tax administrator.
"The leadership shown by Richard Barret, Jerry Durant, John Hinton, Cody Lane and Sterling Naron has enabled our office to keep moving forward, and on behalf of my team, we are grateful for their support," Armstrong said. "We are committed to working with both our taxpayers and our taxing jurisdictions to continue to provide the highest level of collections and appraisal services, while at the same time collecting the much needed tax revenue that our taxing jurisdictions depend upon to provide essential services to our citizens."
The Parker CAD is responsible for property appraisals and collections for 27 entities in the county.
In the interest of public health and safety, the Parker CAD lobby is currently closed to the public for face-to-face transactions. However, property tax payments may be made by mail, online, drop boxes or the drive-thru. All appraisal or exemption forms may be submitted by email at parkercad@parkercad.org. Additional information may be found on Facebook under Parker County Appraisal District or by calling 817-596-0077.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.