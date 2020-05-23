Army vet aims to serve other veterans through education

ROSENBERG — Former military intelligence analyst Vincent Rapp spent five years serving his country in the U.S. Army. The drive to continue giving back has never left him.
The Weatherford native is still serving, only in a different capacity. The 27-year-old is now a director in the veteran recruiting department at Texas State Technical College’s Fort Bend County campus. His mission these days may look a little different, inside an office, but the goal is still the same: have the backs of his fellow veterans.
“It’s my responsibility to help veterans come to TSTC in order to obtain a better life through education and career placement,” Rapp said.
While helping TSTC recruit more veterans is important, Rapp said it is the success of students he sees on the job that is most fulfilling for him.
“I really enjoy seeing our students succeed,” he said. “I love seeing their hard work pay off, and I love being part of that process.”
The location of TSTC’s newest campus is also beneficial for prospective students.
“The rapid growth of the Fort Bend County campus and the community here make it a great place to get an education,” Rapp said. “Houston is one of the largest areas that has a high demand for technically and vocationally trained skill sets. The job demand for students who meet these requirements is bigger.”
TSTC is making use of social media’s popularity. Recently Rapp helped with a virtual visit that highlighted veteran resources available at the Fort Bend County campus. The visit can be seen on TSTC’s statewide Facebook page.
“We hope to use the virtual visits to attract more veterans and help them see that TSTC truly is a college with a student-first mindset.”
Despite having already created an impact through his time in the military, Rapp also aspires to make a difference at TSTC.
“I hope to bring a greater veteran presence,” he said. “I hope that I have a lasting impact with the students that I talk to, and I want to help this college be successful.”
To learn more about veteran resources provided at TSTC, visit tstc.edu/veterans. To watch the Facebook virtual visit, visit facebook.com/TSTCproud.
