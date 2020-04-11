Art Association hosts Parker County Student Art Show

The Weatherford Art Association sponsored the annual Parker County Student Art Show. The show was forecast for the Fine Arts Center at the Weatherford College, a first-time experience for WAA, but the coronavirus delayed the awards and the viewing. There were 215 entries from seven different school districts within Parker County
Categories for this show included Art 1 for sixth, seventh and eighth grade; Art 1 for ninth through 12th grade; Art 2 for seventh and eighth grade; Advanced Art, Art 3 and 4 AP for 10th-12th grade; Photography at all levels and sculpture at all levels.
Awards for first, second, third and honorable mention were presented in each category. The Best of Show was awarded $100 with prizes totaling over $550.
Matthew Murillo, of Springtown High School, was awarded Best of Show for his charcoal “Seth.” His teacher is Kristina Supercinski.
“This picture is stunning and evokes such emotion!” Judge Lynne Buchannan said.
Buchannan added that all teachers should be proud of their student’s creativity, compositions and presentations in a variety of artistic mediums.
Teachers and schools that participated included Aledo ISD’s Arlene Shelton (Daniel Ninth Grade Center and Aledo MS), Gloria Andrews from Aledo HS and Linda Greenwood from Aledo HS; Brock High School’s Sue Bruner; Millsap High School’s Jenifer Jordan and Millsap MS’ Mikela Moss-Ukena; Peaster Junior High’s Judith Shearmire; Poolville HS’ Steven Stegall; Springtown High School’s Kristina Supercinski and Kelsey Miller from Springtown Intermediate; Tison Middle School’s Danny Golightly and Lyndi Nash, Hall Middle School’s Jackie Wilson and Weatherford High School’s Diane Bolinger.
Weatherford Art Association members as well as Cross Timbers Parts Sales with Judy Draper and Marilyn Key provided contributions. Art tools such as canvases, brushes, paint, sketch pads, pencils, etc. have been collected by the members of WAA throughout the year and will be awarded to students through a drawing.
The Weatherford Art Association will host the Peach Festival Art Competition at the Doss Cultural and Heritage Center in June. More details to come.
Student Art Show winners:
Art 1 - Grades 6, 7, 8
1st Place Shelby Bittle - Butterfly
Tison MS, Danny Golightly
2nd Place Tanya Arreola - Hat Rack
Millsap MS, Mikela Moss-Ukena
3rd Place Ivy Walls - Mystery of Man
Peaster JH, Judith Shearmire
Honorable Mention Addi Durard - Me Myself
Aledo MS, Arlene Shelton
Art 2 - Advanced Art Grades 7, 8
1st Place Blakely Canida - Kurt
Peaster JH, Judith Shearmire
2nd Place Andrew Davis - Frog
Hall MS, Jackie Wilson
3rd Place Emy Harney - Cinco de Mayo
Hall MS, Jackie Wilson
Honorable Mention Sara Ceballos - Frustration
Tison MS, Lyndi Nash
Honorable Mention Liz Coulter - Cubism Guitar
Tison MS, Danny Golightly
Art 1 - Grades 9, 10, 11, 12
1st Place Baylee Chriestenson - Under the Sea
Millsap HS, Jennifer Jordan
2nd Place Tianqin Puyang - Nemo
Daniel 9th, Arlene Shelton
3rd Place Autumn Hale - Red
Brock HS, Sue Bruner
Honorable Mention Cash Morales - Tres Cactimigos
Brock HS, Sue Bruner
Honorable Mention Kirk Moss - Meet the Artist
Daniel 9th, Arlene Shelton
Art 2 - Grades 9, 10, 11, 12
1st Place Noah Mallette - Flower Bomb
Millsap HS, Jenifer Jordan
2nd Place Mary Grazer - Hero
Springtown HS, Kristina Supercinski
3rd Place Katherine Harfoot - Hydra
Brock HS, Sue Bruner
Honorable Mention Sara Forrest - It Wasn’t Me
Brock HS, Sue Bruner
Honorable Mention Ashley Newsome - Paisley
Brock HS, Sue Bruner
Art 3 & 4 - AP Grades 10, 11, 12
1st Place Tra Tran - Green
Weatherford HS, Diane Bolinger
2nd Place Michaela Bosco - Soup
Weatherford HS, Diane Bolinger
3rd Place Jennifer Graves - Lot’s Of
Weatherford HS, Diane Bolinger
Honorable Mention Madison Thiebaud - Prism Look
Aledo HS, Gloria Andrews
Honorable Mention Abbie Lane - Shell
Weatherford HS, Diane Bolinger
Photography - All levels
1st Place Jordan Prokell - Look Twice
Aledo HS, Linda Greenwood
2nd Place Destiny Barron - Pieces on the Ground
Aledo HS, Linda Greenwood
3rd Dakota Thomas - Fly Guy
Weatherford HS, Diane Bolinger
Honorable Mention Coy Martinez - Drip Drop
Peaster JH, Judith Shearmire
Sculpture - All levels
1st Place Will Crook - Homely
Poolville HS, Steven Stegall
2nd Place Sarah Ortega - Dragon Ride
Aledo HS, Gloria Andrews
3rd Place Nicole Whitman - At Wits End
Tison MS, Danny Golightly
Honorable Mention Emy Harney - Two Timer
Hall MS, Jackie Wilson
