Art Association hosts Parker County Student Art Show

Matthew Murillo, of Springtown High School, was awarded Best of Show for his charcoal “Seth.”

The Weatherford Art Association sponsored the annual Parker County Student Art Show. The show was forecast for the Fine Arts Center at the Weatherford College, a first-time experience for WAA, but the coronavirus delayed the awards and the viewing. There were 215 entries from seven different school districts within Parker County

Categories for this show included Art 1 for sixth, seventh and eighth grade; Art 1 for ninth through 12th grade; Art 2 for seventh and eighth grade; Advanced Art, Art 3 and 4 AP for 10th-12th grade; Photography at all levels and sculpture at all levels. 

Awards for first, second, third and honorable mention were presented in each category. The Best of Show was awarded $100 with prizes totaling over $550. 

Matthew Murillo, of Springtown High School, was awarded Best of Show for his charcoal “Seth.” His teacher is Kristina Supercinski. 

“This picture is stunning and evokes such emotion!” Judge Lynne Buchannan said.

Buchannan added that all teachers should be proud of their student’s creativity, compositions and presentations in a variety of artistic mediums.

Teachers and schools that participated included Aledo ISD’s Arlene Shelton (Daniel Ninth Grade Center and Aledo MS), Gloria Andrews from Aledo HS and Linda Greenwood from Aledo HS; Brock High School’s Sue Bruner; Millsap High School’s Jenifer Jordan and Millsap MS’ Mikela Moss-Ukena; Peaster Junior High’s Judith Shearmire; Poolville HS’ Steven Stegall; Springtown High School’s Kristina Supercinski and Kelsey Miller from Springtown Intermediate; Tison Middle School’s Danny Golightly and Lyndi Nash, Hall Middle School’s Jackie Wilson and Weatherford High School’s Diane Bolinger.

Weatherford Art Association members as well as Cross Timbers Parts Sales with Judy Draper and Marilyn Key provided contributions. Art tools such as canvases, brushes, paint, sketch pads, pencils, etc. have been collected by the members of WAA throughout the year and will be awarded to students through a drawing.

The Weatherford Art Association will host the Peach Festival Art Competition at the Doss Cultural and Heritage Center in June. More details to come.

Student Art Show winners:

Art 1 - Grades 6, 7, 8

1st Place Shelby Bittle - Butterfly

Tison MS, Danny Golightly

2nd Place Tanya Arreola - Hat Rack

Millsap MS, Mikela Moss-Ukena

3rd Place Ivy Walls - Mystery of Man

Peaster JH, Judith Shearmire

Honorable Mention Addi Durard - Me Myself

Aledo MS, Arlene Shelton

Art 2 - Advanced Art Grades 7, 8

1st Place Blakely Canida - Kurt

Peaster JH, Judith Shearmire

2nd Place Andrew Davis - Frog

Hall MS, Jackie Wilson

3rd Place Emy Harney - Cinco de Mayo

Hall MS, Jackie Wilson

Honorable Mention Sara Ceballos - Frustration

Tison MS, Lyndi Nash

Honorable Mention Liz Coulter - Cubism Guitar

Tison MS, Danny Golightly

Art 1 - Grades 9, 10, 11, 12

1st Place Baylee Chriestenson - Under the Sea

Millsap HS, Jennifer Jordan

2nd Place Tianqin Puyang - Nemo

Daniel 9th, Arlene Shelton

3rd Place Autumn Hale - Red

Brock HS, Sue Bruner

Honorable Mention Cash Morales - Tres Cactimigos

Brock HS, Sue Bruner

Honorable Mention Kirk Moss - Meet the Artist

Daniel 9th, Arlene Shelton

Art 2 - Grades 9, 10, 11, 12

1st Place Noah Mallette - Flower Bomb

Millsap HS, Jenifer Jordan

2nd Place Mary Grazer - Hero

Springtown HS, Kristina Supercinski

3rd Place Katherine Harfoot - Hydra

Brock HS, Sue Bruner

Honorable Mention Sara Forrest - It Wasn’t Me

Brock HS, Sue Bruner

Honorable Mention Ashley Newsome - Paisley

Brock HS, Sue Bruner

Art 3 & 4 - AP Grades 10, 11, 12

1st Place Tra Tran - Green

Weatherford HS, Diane Bolinger

2nd Place Michaela Bosco - Soup

Weatherford HS, Diane Bolinger

3rd Place Jennifer Graves - Lot’s Of

Weatherford HS, Diane Bolinger

Honorable Mention Madison Thiebaud - Prism Look

Aledo HS, Gloria Andrews

Honorable Mention Abbie Lane - Shell

Weatherford HS, Diane Bolinger

Photography - All levels

1st Place Jordan Prokell - Look Twice

Aledo HS, Linda Greenwood

2nd Place Destiny Barron - Pieces on the Ground

Aledo HS, Linda Greenwood

3rd Dakota Thomas - Fly Guy

Weatherford HS, Diane Bolinger

Honorable Mention Coy Martinez - Drip Drop

Peaster JH, Judith Shearmire

Sculpture - All levels

1st Place Will Crook - Homely

Poolville HS, Steven Stegall

2nd Place Sarah Ortega - Dragon Ride

Aledo HS, Gloria Andrews

3rd Place Nicole Whitman - At Wits End

Tison MS, Danny Golightly

Honorable Mention Emy Harney - Two Timer

Hall MS, Jackie Wilson

