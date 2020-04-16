Assisted living provides fun communication for families

Like many other assisted living facilities in the area, Martin Crest has been putting together unique activities for its residents and families to enjoy while practicing social distancing.
Martin Crest Activity Director Jephrie Smith created FaceTime windows at the facility to make family visits fun during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can paint a little and have acrylic paint, so I painted them and I sent out an email to all of the families we have and just encouraged them to come if they wanted to come face-to-face and not do a video call, we created a place that’s inviting and bright for them to sit and talk,” Smith said. “We have the memory care side and then the assisted living side with windows that are painted. I think everyone is enjoying them. We love our families here and they’ve been so understanding and so gracious.”
Martin Crest resident Bonnie Ratto’s daughter, Lisa Able, said the FaceTime window worked very well.
“It was great. It was a good way to be able to visit without actually coming into contact with the residents,” Able said. “We had a hard time hearing each other so we just called her on her phone and talked through the window and listened on the phone. It worked very well.”
Smith said Martin Crest, which is in Weatherford, has been doing many activities to keep their residents’ spirits up, including an Easter egg hunt and photos with the Easter bunny this week.
“We are keeping residents engaged and happy by first providing several platforms to speak with family and friends,” Martin Crest Regional Manager Rooamak Galvan said. “We are using Google Duo, Skype and Facebook messenger for video calling. We are also encouraging families to come and sit at our newly painted FaceTime window to see their loved ones face to face.”
The assisted living facility has also been putting on weekly scavenger hunts.
“We do a scavenger hunt once a week in the building. There are five clues and they turn it in for a corner store buck,” Smith said. “Inside my office, I have a corner store and we have everything from toilet paper, which is a huge commodity, to snacks, decorative items, laundry soap, chapstick and greeting cards, so they use those corner store bucks to come in once a week and buy things that they need.”
Other activities include a variety of puzzles, adult coloring books and painting.
“I have been here about 15 months at Martin Crest. I feel very safe here and they do a lot of things here for us,” resident Ella Dowd said. “I appreciate them so much. The management team is always on top of it. Our caregivers are wonderful to us. Even though we are quarantined and in isolation, I can handle this if we are all safe. We are blessed living at Martin Crest.”
Smith said next week, the facility will be participating in a region-wide spirit week, which will include a crazy hair day and tie-dye day.
“It’s just something different to do and that will be fun,” Smith said.
Last year, Martin Crest held its first-ever Mother’s Day tea event, which Smith said was a hit with the families. She has since had to put that on hold.
“I had a harpist coming this year I hired months ago, and we were really getting geared up right before all of this started and so that’s kind of been put on hold,” Smith said. “I know we won’t be able to do it on Mother’s Day, but I’m trying to come up with ideas on what we could do — maybe a drive-by parade or something like that. But I would really like to postpone the [tea] event, even if we have to have Mother’s Day in June. I would be fine with that because they really enjoyed it. I’m just waiting to see how things go — it all changes day-to-day.”
Galvan said Martin Crest is taking every precaution to keep the residents safe.
“All staff is wearing masks, sanitizing throughout the day, practicing good hand washing and making sure to follow guidelines on cross-contamination. We are practicing social distancing in our community,” Galvan said. “Our current social distancing activities are bingo, lemonade on the porch, movies on the weekend, current events discussion, giant crosswords posted on the walls — for residents to come by and solve without having to gather a group together — and a fact or fiction game.”
Smith said the facility has received many donations throughout the pandemic and said things like the FaceTime window are very important.
“I think it’s a hard time for everyone, especially not being able to see someone that’s in an elder care facility and not knowing how they are — how their mental state is or what they’re feeling. I think the video calling and the FaceTime window, things like that, are very important,” Smith said. “We’re just trying to keep spirits high. We are isolating, but we don’t want to feel isolated, so I think it’s been great for a lot of the families to be able to do this.”
