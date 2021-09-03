WEATHERFORD — After members of the Reno city council signed and delivered a letter to Police Chief Tony Simmons last week, Mayor Pro Tem Randy Martin said he thought Simmons should see it in private, look it over and make a decision.
“That way, it’s more in tact as far as respectful to all parties involved,” he said.
It may have been respectful. It also may have been illegal.
Reno council members didn’t disclose the contents of the letter prior to or after signing it, though they did ask the purpose of signing it and whether there was documentation “for each one of these allegations.”
“I think by them signing it in front of everybody, they took action and they did it without deliberating the contents of the letter and what they’re actually doing,” said Joe Larsen, a Houston attorney and a Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas board member. “The contents of the letter are essentially their deliberations. When they’re taking action by signing the letter, it’s not clear what they’re taking action on.”
A copy of the letter, obtained by the Weatherford Democrat, lists 11 accusations the letter contends qualify as “incompetency, corruption, misconduct, or malfeasance” under Texas law and under Simmons’ employment agreement as “willful misconduct and gross negligence.”
“The actual accusations against the chief are the very sort of thing that they could have gone into executive session to discuss and not aired that in front of everybody,” Larsen said.
During the Aug. 23 meeting, Reno Mayor Sam White said the chief requested the discussion, which was listed on the agenda under executive session, remain in open session.
Simmons’ attorney Randall Moore said for legal reasons, he would not discuss the contents of the letter.
“I believe the way it was handled was in violation of the Open Meetings Act and I don’t want to talk about it and myself violate any confidentiality issues,” he told the Weatherford Democrat.
He added that Simmons is working on his response to the allegations, which is due to the city administrator Sept. 9.
“As his counsel, I’ve reviewed the letter — it’s a joke,” Moore said. “Most, if not all of [the accusations] are inaccurate, based on false assumptions or so vague that it’s not practical to respond to in any detail.”
Among the 11 accusations are things such as the police department not being responsive on weekends; failure to put the department’s budget in city format; employment, promotion and increased pay of officers without council approval and preparation of a police handbook without approval by the city council.
Multiple messages left for White seeking comment about the letter and potential violations were not returned by press time.
At the Aug. 23 meeting, tensions rose between city council members and Reno police, who stood along the back wall.
At one point during the meeting, Simmons told council the department’s morale was at an all-time low, adding that “at the rate we’re losing officers, by Sept. 2, we will not be able to cover night watch.”
One of the items in the letter, regarding Simmons’ decision to promote two officers following the resignation of a lieutenant without council approval, was addressed during the meeting.
Simmons said he discussed the situation with the city administrator prior to the promotions, and was told to request the item be put on the agenda. As pointed out by a resident during public comment, the promotions had no impact on the current budget, as those positions were already allocated for.
Council ultimately voted to table the new salaries, a move that could have other legal implications, as officers must be paid the additional pay grade for the position they move into.
“You’ve got two officers who have already worked one pay period under what their promised rate was and they’re fixing to start another one,” Moore, who also represents members of the Reno PD, said.
Violations of the open meeting act may constitute prosecution by the attorney general’s office, and the city could face a lawsuit to void the action taken at the meeting, Larsen said.
