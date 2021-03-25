Theatre Off the Square in Weatherford is looking for interested actors to perform in its upcoming production of “BOB: A Life in Five Acts” by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb.
The production is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. and will be directed by Seth Hunter Williams and assisted by Jesse James.
Audition dates and times, in accordance with the theater’s COVID protocols, will be by appointment only Tuesday, March 30 or Wednesday, March 31, depending on the autionee’s preference. No walk-up auditions will be allowed.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://forms.gle/ktR45ztwhbgjzMSM8.
All roles are include:
• BOB, male, 18-30, plays infant to old man. On a lifelong quest to be a great man. American, of any or many cultural backgrounds.
• Chorus, various genders, various ages. Each chorus member plays 10-plus characters. High energy for the duration of the show. Director is seeking to create a diverse group representing many cultural backgrounds.
Rehearsals are 6:30-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning April 5. Performance dates are June 4-6, 11-13 and 18-20, 2021. If there are any conflicts during the rehearsal and performance dates, please be prepared to discuss them during your audition appointment.
Curtain times will be 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Masks must be worn at all times during rehearsals, auditions and performances.
Theatre Off The Square is at 114 N. Denton St., Weatherford. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 817-341-8687 or visit www.theatreoffthesquare.org. The theater’s safety protocols can also be found on the TOTS website.
