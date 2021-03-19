Authier announces intent to run in 2022

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier Friday announced his intent to run in the 2022 general election to continue his service to Parker County as sheriff.
Authier was appointed to the position by commissioners March 12, and sworn in three days later, following the passing of Sheriff Larry Fowler, who died in February.
Authier earned an associate's degree in criminal justice from San Jacinto College and began his law enforcement career in 1978 as a reserve officer for the Taylor Lake Village Police Department. Within one year, he moved to the Nassau Bay Police Department, serving as a patrol officer until he was recruited by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Service, in 1982. In 1994, Authier received an appointment to the Texas Rangers, the elite criminal investigative branch of the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was assigned to Company "B", serving Parker, Palo Pinto and Young counties until his retirement in 2008. Authier then joined the Parker County District Attorney's Office as a criminal investigator where he oversaw major felony cases to be tried in Parker County District courts. Authier was selected by Fowler to serve as chief deputy for the Parker County Sheriff's Office in 2009. The chief deputy, as second in command, assists with the day-to-day operations of the sheriff's office and jail. Authier served in this position until his appointment in February.
Authier is a committee member of the Children's Advocacy Center of Parker County, board president of Freedom House and member of the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce, East Parker County Chamber of Commerce, Texas Ranger Foundation, Former Texas Rangers Association, Texas Sheriff's Association, National Rifle Association, Homicide Investigators of Texas, and Texas Department of Public Safety Mutual Association.
"First, I have to say that I am honored to have served as chief deputy under Sheriff Larry Fowler for the last 10 years. It has truly been one of the highlights of my law enforcement career," Authier said. "Under the leadership of Sheriff Fowler, this agency met challenges facing our county head on, and put innovative practices into place.
"I can assure you, I plan on preserving this philosophy and addressing our future needs as we look at the continuous growth and development in Parker County."
Authier has been married to his wife, Linda, for 38 years. They have two married children, Mandy, her husband Stephen, and their son Simon; and Mike, his wife Lauren, and their daughters, Brinlee and Kirby, all of Weatherford.
