Authier sworn in as Parker County sheriff

Newly appointed Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier was sworn in by District Judge Craig Towson in a ceremony Monday.
Authier also swore in a majority of the sheriff’s deputies during the ceremony, and will swear in the rest of the staff as they are available, according to a release from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
Authier began his law enforcement career in 1978 with the Taylor Lake Village Police Department as a reserve officer. A year later he hired on as a patrolman with the Nassau Bay Police Department.
In 1982, he was recruited by the Texas Department of Public Safety and after rigorous training earned the position of Texas State Trooper.
In 1994 he tested for and was promoted to sergeant in the Ranger Service and assigned to Ranger Company “B” and stationed in Parker, Palo Pinto and Young counties. Authier served in that capacity until his retirement in 2008.
Shortly after his retirement, Authier was hired by then District Attorney Don Schnebly as a criminal investigator for the Parker County District Attorney’s Office. In 2009, Sheriff Larry Fowler appointed Authier to chief deputy of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, where he served with distinction until his appointment to sheriff.
Authier graduated from San Jacinto College in 1978 with an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He is the current board president of Freedom House and a former board member with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County. Authier is also a member of the Texas Ranger Foundation, Former Texas Ranger Foundation, Texas Department of Public Safety Mural Association, Homicide Investigators of Texas and Texas Sheriff’s Association.
Authier has been married to his wife, Linda, for 38 years. They have two married children, Mandy and her husband Stephen and their son Simon, and Mike and his wife Lauren and their daughters Brinlee and Kirby, all of Weatherford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.