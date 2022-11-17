WEATHERFORD — A conditional use permit request by an auto sales company drew mixed reactions from council members Tuesday night.
The request, made by the Howorth Auto Group of 1.8 acres in the 1400 block of Fort Worth Highway, came before the council last month, but was tabled to give the applicant more time to provide information and address staff concerns.
One of those conditions included bring all existing and new signage for the entire property into conformance with current regulations, as pole signs are prohibited within the Commercial Corridor Overlay.
"We've done all of our items that the auto group could do on our own," owner Ty Howorth said, while noting his business leases the property from a landlord.
Councilmember Matt Ticzkus asked for clarification regarding that item.
"They don't own the property, so how or why would we ask them to do that?" he said.
Mayor Pro-Tem Heidi Wilder and councilmember Jeff Robinson pointed out that the council over the years has taken steps to "clean up" the corridor along Fort Worth Highway and be more selective on the businesses that move in.
Mayor Paul Paschall said this situation, however, was unique, in that the area Howorth was relocating to had been used as a car lot previously.
"I struggle with that a little because others have come before us and been turned down," Wilder said. "I think we're being unfair to all those folks who came before us in previous years."
Councilmember Kevin Cleveland reiterated that the property has maintained the same type of use and has never changed.
"There should have been a process when they came in, but you see how easy that mistake could be made — you're a car lot, you're moving onto a car lot," he said. "It doesn't seem like a big leap unless you know the history of what we went through to get this cleaned up."
Howorth had told the council the family-run business has been in operation since 2013, and recently moved to the new location from the 1800 block of South Main Street.
The council ultimately voted to approve the conditional use permit, with Wilder and Robinson voting against it.
Councilmembers also gave the green light to a bail bonds business on North Weilland Street for a conditional use permit as well as a CUP for a security guard residence off White Settlement Road.
A conditional use permit requested by the Cornerstone Community Action Agency — the operators of Head Start — on the old Travis Elementary building off West Water Street was tabled due to concerns over traffic flow and pattern, and not enough information.
The council also approved a request for designation of an individual local historic landmark for a home in the 400 block of W. Lee Ave., following recommendation by the Historic Preservation Commission.
It's the second one since the city established the commission, Director of Development and Neighborhood Services Kaleb Kentner told the council.
The home, owned by John and Nancy Gengler, was originally constructed in 1902. It's first owner was Walter E. Richards, who organized the first football and baseball teams in Weatherford.
A variance for the sale of alcohol was also granted to a restaurant in the 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway. The council received a letter of no-opposition from Weatherford ISD, as a neighboring elementary school is within 250 feet of the property line, though the distance between the front door of the business and the front door of the school is almost 1,500 feet, Kentner said.
