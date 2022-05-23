Azle ISD breaks ground on first new campus in 23 years

AZLE — VLK Architects joined Azle ISD Monday to celebrate breaking ground on the district’s new elementary school campus, currently referred to as Elementary No. 6.
The new facility, for grades kindergarten through fourth, is being constructed as a part of the bond passed in May 2021.
“We’re excited just to think about this project,” said Azle ISD Superintendent Todd Smith. “It was just last May when this bond was approved; and now, we’re breaking ground a year after its approval thanks to the hard work of our partners VLK Architects and BTC. We appreciate them.”
Located on a hilltop site, the design of Elementary No. 6 will emulate the floorplan of Walnut Creek Elementary School. The new two-story building will span approximately 80,000-square-feet, including a large learning commons at the heart of the building. Other notable features include an operable partition between the gym and cafeteria to provide a large multipurpose space for community and campus events, as well as and separation of public and student spaces to prioritize student safety.
Though VLK has completed additions, renovations, and replacements of other district facilities in recent years, this new elementary school campus will be the first new campus in Azle ISD since 1999.
“We are honored by our partnership and service to the community of Azle that started over 30 years ago,” said Clinton Schiver, principal of VLK Architects. “We are excited about this opportunity to provide another engaging learning environment for the wonderful kids and teachers in Azle ISD.”
The campus is scheduled to be complete for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
