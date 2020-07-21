Dustin Jon Steven Ferguson, 19, of Azle, was arrested on July 18 on a sexual assault of a child offense.
On April 6, a Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to Weatherford in reference to a juvenile related investigation.
“[The deputy] spoke with the 14-year-old female juvenile’s father [name redacted], who advised his daughter had been sneaking out of the house and had been with Dustin Steven Ferguson, the defendant in the Azle/Fort Worth area,” according to the probable cause affidavit. “[The father] advised his daughter had sex with the defendant.”
The deputy made contact with Ferguson, who confessed to having intercourse with the victim.
“The defendant advised he was only with the victim for approximately a week but does not remember the exact day he had sex with her,” according to the affidavit.
Ferguson was arrested on a warrant on July 18 for the offense of sexual assault of a child, which occurred sometime around March 25, according to the affidavit.
Ferguson is being held in the Parker County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
