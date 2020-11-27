Azle man indicted after threatening woman with knife

A Parker County grand jury indicted Michael Riley Lee, 37, of Azle, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Nov. 19.
On July 1, Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Happy Acres RV Park in Azle in reference to an active domestic disturbance, according to the arrest report.
Upon arrival, the deputies observed a camper swaying back and forth and heard a female screaming “get off of me,” according to the report. As one deputy went up to the door he heard Lee say, “I’m going to kill you [expletive deleted].” The deputy opened the camper and entered with his taser drawn. Lee came outside the camper and complied with the deputy’s commands. Lee was detained and secured in the patrol unit.
The female was located in the back bedroom of the camper underneath a mattress and was shaken up with minor injuries, according to the report. The female told the deputy that Lee had broken into the camper, grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the mouth, causing her to loose a fake tooth. Lee clawed her, threw her on the bed and held the back of a kitchen knife to her throat making a sawing motion, according to the report.
“Lee then held [the female] up against the wall, with the knife up against her stomach, stating, ‘I’m going to make you bleed out,’” according to the report. “Lee then picked up a black table fan and broke it over the back of [the female’s] head. Lee then held the knife up to [her] neck again and stated, ‘I’ll kill you, give me my keys now.’”
The female said some of Lee’s belongings were inside and that he was upset because she had locked him out of the camper.
Lee was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail on a $75,005 bond, but has since bonded out.
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Kelly Green granted an emergency protective order and set various bond conditions for Lee, both of which required him to have no contact with the female, Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said.
“EPOs and bond conditions are tools that all of our Parker County magistrates use regularly to try to keep both the victim and our community safe. We are fortunate here to have thoughtful judges that recognize the importance of their role in both setting an appropriate bond amount as well as conditions of release tailored to the type of offense and offender,” Swain said. “If a defendant violates his conditions of release, the magistrate can have the defendant re-arrested and returned to jail. Accountability to those conditions is something that the district attorney’s office takes seriously.”
Swain added that the DA’s office regularly files motions with judges and has warrants issued due to violations of bond conditions.
“In family violence cases, when offenders violate their bond conditions or EPO by going around the victim, it is actually an entirely new offense for which the defendant can be arrested on view by an officer,” he said. “If Mr. Lee is convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, his range of punishment will be two to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.”
Others indicted on Nov. 19 include:
• Jose Julian Arismendez, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Brian Michael Buchanan, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Kevin Patrick Grant, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Cameron Scott Johnston, burglary of habitation with intent of other felony.
• John Wesley Murray, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Ida Nicole O’Rourke, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Cassie Delynn Powell, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Darrell Dwaine Raney, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jeffrey Scott Ruiz, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
• Pete George Speck, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Richard Patrick Stetson, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Michael Ellis Vincent, possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Dominic Jade Adams, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, in a drug free zone.
• Hannah Rachel Clark, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Trina Jennifer Duarte, credit or debit care abuse.
• Jessie Jerome Evans, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Mark Vernon Frazier, Jr., bail jumping and failure to appear felony.
• Russell Scott Freeman, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Terrance Lynn Gillum, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• John David Henning, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• James Andrew Mabes, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Luis Miguel Sanchez, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Amber Nicole Steward, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Amber Dawn Sheffield, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Shelby Adam Thompson, assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.
• Phillip Jason Warren, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• William John Watkins, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
