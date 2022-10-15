Azle senior community celebrates resident's 100th birthday

Legacy Oaks of Azle just celebrated a special lady who turned 100 years old on Sept. 25, when Mary L. McMahon was surrounded by family, friends, and community staff members.
McMahon was born on Sept. 25, 1922 in Oklahoma City. She was married to Eugene A. McMahon for 42 years. They have one son, Stacey McMahon, two grandchildren, Jessica and Allan, and one great-grandchild, Georgia Laine.
McMahon collected stamps for 50 years, worked on genealogy hobbies, and also did crosswords and puzzles. Nowadays, she loves reading books and watching western movies.
During her working years, Mary was a statistical typist, clerk, cashier and stenographer.
McMahon’s advice to longevity is clean living, keep happy thoughts, and always be in a good mood. Out of her 100 years of life, she is most amazed by the space age.
“Mary is a great addition to Legacy Oaks of Azle,” said Independent Living Activities Director Katie Davis. “She is always smiling and friendly to everyone.”
The community is located at 1364 Southeast Pkwy, Azle, TX 76020. For more information about Legacy Oaks of Azle, visit https://www.civitasseniorliving.com/legacy-oaks-of-azle/ .
