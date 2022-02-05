The Legacy Oaks of Azle senior community center recently celebrated West Side Story in style.
On Jan. 20, the community kicked off 2022 with a themed luncheon. Residents and staff alike joined in to decorate for the big day. The stained glass window represents Maria’s window in her room. The assisted living dining room turned into the streets of New York, complete with a clothesline. Menus were Puerto Rican-themed while staff dressed either as the Sharks or the Jets.
Civitas Senior Living, Legacy Oaks of Azle’s manager, designated each month to have a Broadway theme for their 44 communities. The program, called Celebrating Broadway, focuses on a specific play, encouraging staff and residents’ participation such as listening and singing to the play’s music, watching the movie, creating crafts from their Art Throbs Club, inviting guest speakers, eating themed foods, and more. West Side Story was chosen for January.
For more information about Legacy Oaks, visit https://bit.ly/3oaBcHt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.