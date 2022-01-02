Baird, Hampton & Brown announces promotions

Baird, Hampton & Brown, a multi-disciplinary engineering firm, recently announced three promotions to further the growth and expertise of the company. Robert Lee, RPLS and Jake Hammons, PE were promoted to project managers and Scott Crawford, PE was promoted to an associate.
Crawford has been in the engineering industry for nearly 20 years and at BHB for nearly five. He is a civil engineer with experience serving public and private agencies. Some of his specialties include municipal impact fee calculation, water and wastewater design, utility coordination and permitting, roadway design, private multi-family development, construction administration, and project management.
Hammons has been at BHB for two years but in the industry for eight. Hammons is a civil engineer and has experience in industrial site planning, land development, storm drain and sanitary sewer design, water system layouts, grading, construction document production, entitlements, and materials testing, working for notable clients such as TxDOT and several municipalities in the DFW area. He is also skilled in AutoCAD, Civil 3D, and HEC-RAS, along with being a certified Field Testing Technician — Grade 1 and Concrete Strength Testing Technician by the American Concrete Institute. He is a certified Level 1B Roadway Specialist by the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association.
Principal and Senior Civil Engineer Shannon L. Nave, PE, CFM has overseen both Crawford and Hammons during their time at BHB.
“This promotion of Scott Crawford is simply BHB recognizing the leadership he brings to the firm and the Weatherford office and his ability in both general civil and particularly municipal engineering,” Nave said. “Jake Hammons has developed into an outstanding project manager over the past two years, not only from the perspective of managing projects, but in working with the team, being a team leader, and training young EITs.”
Lee has been at BHB for nine years, starting as a GIS technician and then transitioning into the survey department as a land surveyor. He spent several years in the field before becoming a Survey Crew Chief and eventually a survey technician. Due to his experience as a GIS Technician, he was very familiar with CAD, which helped him easily transition to survey technician. His role as a survey technician includes drafting plats and easement documents, performing topographic, boundary, and as-built surveys. Lee received his RPLS license in June of 2021. BHB is happy to have Robert on our team and can’t wait to see where his leadership role takes him as a project manager.
John Margotta, RPLS, vice president of land surveying, has worked with Lee since the start of his career in the land surveying department. He has overseen the development of his dynamic skill set over the years and knew that this promotion was the right step to further his career at BHB.
“I would like to congratulate Robert Lee on his promotion to project manager, it is well-deserved, and I believe this is just one small step in his future career success,” Margotta said.
