PALO PINTO — County commissioners got a look on Thursday at a $21 million spending plan for the fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1.
The court anticipates approving the budget and a local property tax rate supporting it on Aug. 22.
County Judge Shane Long is proposing a 30.6-cent property tax rate designed to bring in $14.4 million from local taxpayers.
The proposed rate is a decrease from this past year’s 39.2-cent property tax, but it still will bring in $11.7 million. This year’s rate drew $11.5 million from property owners.
Sales taxes are projected to add $2 million to the general fund, which is separate from the four road and bridge funds.
The county expects to begin the year with a $15 million positive fund balance in the general and road/bridge funds.
The proposed budget is balanced, with $945,000 more revenue coming in than spending going out.
Long proposes separating $1.5 million from that fund balance for capital improvements, large expenditures. Those include work on a sewer plant and costs associated with the recent Dempsey Fire that chewed up more than 11,000 acres.
The four road and bridge accounts come to slightly more than $3.6 million, with the bulk of that, about $2.1 million, earmarked for Precincts 2 and 3. Those are respectively the northern and southwest portions of the county.
A public hearing will precede a vote on the budget and tax rate. That Aug. 22 meeting is set for 9 a.m.
