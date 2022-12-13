Barnyard fun: Petting zoo a hit at Hilltop Park

Genevieve Jones holds a silkie chicken out for Royce Burkhalter and her husband Alton to pet.

 Sally Sexton | Weatherford Democrat

WEATHERFORD — The pandemic shut down wreaked havoc on facilities such as Hilltop Park Rehabilitation and Care Center. But you’d never know it if you visited the facility Thursday afternoon.

“We’re trying to put all that behind,” Activities Director Nikki Putnel said, moments before picking up a white bunny to cuddle.

Around her, residents petted, admired and fed a variety of chickens, hens, goats, sheep and other rabbits Thursday, brought in by Noah’s Ark Petting Zoo.

“This is a nice, fun activity to get [the residents] out,” Director of Assisted Living Traci Werne said. “This gives them a chance to feel normal with staff, family and others.”

It’s something they hadn’t been able to enjoy in quite awhile due to quarantine.

For Wilma Hanson, who just turned 99, it was like returning to her Peaster home.

Wilma Hanson unwraps a candy cane from Santa while Donkeyote watches.

“I’ve always liked animals, I was raised on a farm,” she said while reaching out a hand to feed Donkeyote the donkey. (She’d later have to fight him for a candy cane given out by Santa with BeyondFaith Hospice.)

But it wasn’t just the residents and staff who enjoyed themselves.

Candace Jones, who owns the Brock business with her husband and donkey-handler Derek, said Noah’s Ark has been in business a little over a year, and does parties, events, nativity scenes and the like regularly.

Addie Markum chats with Noah’s Ark Petting Zoo owner Candace Jones, holding Peanut Butter the hen. See more photos on Page 11, and watch video online at weatherforddemocrat.com.

“It’s really been a blessing,” she said.

Three of the Jones’ eight children were in the pen Thursday, engaging with residents and assisting in the handling of the animals.

“Today was early release due to the Brock football game,” she said. “And they asked if they could come with us because they love these events.”

