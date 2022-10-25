Bennett family and friends cut 60th birthday cake

MINERAL WELLS — Some things change, some things stay the same.
Downtown Mineral Wells was hopping in 1962 when the Bennetts arrived from Arlington and Bill Bennett opened a print shop.
“We were here back in the 60s when Mineral Wells was a happening downtown,” Brian Bennett said, recalling the economic engine of Fort Wolters Army Air Base and the complementary and thriving Crazy Water Hotel and the Baker Hotel & Spa.
Bill and Carline, a Weatherford girl, opened their print shop on North Oak Avenue. The parents both passed on during the last decade, but two of their sons — and about 50 friends — celebrated the family’s 60 years serving Mineral Wells and beyond last Friday.
The family patriarch operated his print shop as the couple’s four children grew up downtown. The couple bought an office supply store in 1970 and operated both until mid-decade when the printing office was sold.
A decade later, Bennett bought his print shop back, “and we had both again,” Skipper Bennett said, adding he and his wife, Nita, bought Bennett Printing in 2012 and still run the shop at 404 N. Oak Ave.
Meanwhile, Brian and his wife, Annette, bought the office supply store, next to Skipper’s shop, in the early 2000s and have since expanded into Weatherford.
Moments before Annette cut the birthday cake last Friday, her husband of 41 years remarked on six decades of evolution in office supplies. Fax machines once were a mainstay. So were electric typewriters (ask your folks, kids). The rolodex rolled into history.
COVID-19 brought new challenges as office workers worked from home. Masks flew off the shelves. A local school district contacted Brian one day for hand sanitizer.
“But they needed it the next day,” he said. “And we were able to pull it off.”
Practically alone downtown for years, he recalled how the office supply business had not only survived downtown’s dull years, but thrived.
“We cover a nine-county territory,” he explained of the business’ insulation from the local economy, which he is happy to see waking up.
The Crazy Water Hotel reopened about a year ago, and a renovated Baker is on target to welcome guests to mineral baths and dancing in late 2023. Guests of both will be a stroll away from rows of mom-and-pop retail shops now up and running.
“It’s gratifying,” Skipper said. “It was a long time coming. For the people of Mineral Wells, this has been a topic of conversation for decades. And to see it finally come about is very gratifying.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.