BEST OF SHOW: Doss, WAA announce Spirit of the West winners

The Doss Cultural Center and Weatherford Art Association held their annual Spirit of the West Awards earlier this month featuring artists from around the North Texas area.
This Spirit of the West annual show each year celebrates the heritage of the American West. Art exhibited captures the landscapes and rugged independence of the majestic west. There were 115 works of art exhibited. These works included oils, acrylics, watercolors, pastels, mixed media and sculpture. All entry fees and donations go back to the artists as prize money.
This year, the Best of Show won $450 and Awards of Merit earned $250 each.
Donations for this year’s contest were made possible through Cross Timbers Parts & Sales, Invizon Art, Karen Walton - CPA, Jennings Dump Truck Service and Marti Bailey.
The show will be on exhibit at the Doss through Nov. 13. Most of the paintings can be purchased after the completion of the show.
If you are an aspiring artist, Weatherford Art meets monthly. You can find out more about the organization at weatherfordart.com.
Best of Show went to Carol Acedo for her acrylic work “Cimarron.”
Awards of Merit went to Diane Bolinger, Bertha Lombard, Mitsi Ames, Judy Draper, Joshua Bradely and Linda Roman.
