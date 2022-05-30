BETTER THAN HE FOUND IT: Poolville junior ensures Stegall goes 'out with a bang'

When Makaylee Ray, better known as “Nemo,” crossed the finish line at the state track meet in mid-May, her coach, Steven Stegall, was one of the first ones there to greet her.
It was a monumental moment, as Ray’s second place finish in the 800-meter was the first state medal — girls and boys — in the history of Poolville track.
“It’s crazy,” Ray said of realizing her name will forever be in the history books. And the junior still will have another opportunity to go for gold, as she plans to compete again next year.
But the moment was all the more special as it marked Ray keeping her promise to Stegall, the outgoing and beloved Monarch teacher and coach — to go out with a bang.
“He’s more than a coach, he’s like a second father figure to me,” Ray said. “He’s there for anything, not just track or sports. I’ve never run anything without him being there so I wanted to go all out.”
It’s another feather in the cap for Stegall who, when in college, had a hard time deciding between becoming a coach or a youth minister. Coaching, as it turns out, would lead him to both.
“In life, when one chapter ends, another begins,” Stegall said. “This is the truest family I’ve ever been around. The community means so much to me and the relationships we have with the kids go way further than just coach-athlete or teacher-student.
“These are like my adopted kids.”
Stegall has been a staple in the Monarch community since joining the district 13 years ago. Now, he’ll have the opportunity to pass along that same influence on the student-athletes in Jacksboro that he did in Poolville.
“I didn’t go out on my own terms, but at the same time, I always feel like God has a plan and it happens for a reason,” he said. “But I always thought I’d finish my career at Poolville.”
Stegall coached at Brock from 2001-07, when the Eagles were in the same district as Poolville. When he left, he interviewed for an open position at Poolville, but didn’t get it, and spent two years in Bellevue before getting a call to join the Monarchs.
As much as Stegall enjoyed his years at Brock and Bellevue, Poolville reminded him of the blue collar farming community he grew up in. And after losing his father at a young age, Stegall wanted to pass along the influence his coaches had on him.
“This last group, I’ve been here 13 years so I’ve seen them since they were in kindergarten all the way through,” he said. “Knowing you made an impact on these kids ... I’m very lucky. A lot of them have told me I’m the only coach they’ve ever known.”
Ray’s feat is the latest in a string of success stories that have occurred under Stegall’s tenure, including a boys’ cross country state title last year and multiple postseason appearances in boys’ basketball with an average of 25 wins per season.
This year, Stegall got to coach his daughter, Steleigh, a graduating senior, in two basketball games while the head coach was out with COVID. He’s also had the opportunity to coach his oldest son, now a student at Texas A&M, and may have another chance with his youngest son, an incoming sixth grader, as well.
“It’s a balancing act,” Stegall said of time spent with both junior high and high school athletes as well as his family. “My wife has been phenomenal in support and taking care of things at home. Sometimes you’re getting to school at 6 in the morning and not home until midnight or after.
“There’s a lot of long days but the investment is long-term in just spending time with them and every effort into it.”
While the medals, wins and trophies may have their place, there are the stories that don’t come underneath a win column, like Stegall’s impact on Allen Howell.
Howell, whose autism made it difficult for him to fit in at times, transferred to Poolville two years ago. That’s when Stegall promised Howell’s parents he would be part of the Monarch basketball team.
Stegall spent extra time working one-on-one with Howell, teaching him to dribble, run up and down the court and catch a ball — quite the accomplishments considered the dribbling of the ball scared Howell when he first started.
“With kids like Allen, I didn’t see that coming, would have never anticipated how that would all happen,” Stegall said. “Being around Allen made me a better person and a coach. That kind of stuff has prepared me for life more than anything else.”
The brick walls inside Poolville High School also tell a tale — Stegall has allowed his art students each year to paint a brick as one of their final projects.
To this day, former students and athletes still keep in touch with Stegall. They and more will likely be present at a “love for Stegall” gathering Friday, June 3 from 6-8 p.m. at the high school gym.
“It’s not ‘bye,’ it’s ‘see you later’ and it’ll be nice to have one night left together,” Stegall said. “It’s been an incredible ride.
“It’s hard to leave, but I know I left it better than I found it.”
