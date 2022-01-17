Betty White Challenge spurs donations, adoptions for animal shelters

Betty White would have been 100 years old on Monday, but even before that her legacy as an animal lover was benefitting cats and dogs in Weatherford and Mineral Wells shelters.
"Betty White was an animal lover to the core," said Therese Everett, shelter coordinator for the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter. "And I'm so pleased to see the community is following her lead."
News of the actor and comedian's death, weeks before her 100th birthday, celebrated her lifelong nurturing efforts for animals alongside contributions to American pop culture — her racy Sue Ann Nivens of, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and borderline daffy Rose Nylund on, "The Golden Girls."
A movement, largely fueled by Facebook, sprung up asking people to donate to animal shelters on her birthday.
The Betty White Challenge asked people to donate $5 to an animal shelter or animal rescue on White's birthday. Shelters got in on the act, posting offers for reduced-cost adoptions, such as a $5 Betty White Adoption Special at the Weatherford shelter last week.
To support that effort, Edgewise Eight Brewing in Weatherford offered to donate 100 cents, one for each of the icon's years, for each Social Betty Ann beer sold on Monday.
Mineral Wells Animal Shelter Coordinator Kim Marinara reported on Friday that $185 in White's name had rolled in so far. The shelter is at 101 Farm-to-Market Road 22556.
"I know there's still people wanting to do this on her birthday," Marinara said, adding she anticipated more Betty White Challenge donations to arrive. "I do believe so. … Right now, we're have 50 at the shelter. There's 13 cats and 33 dogs, and there's a couple of other animals that we have in foster (care) or quarantine."
The Weatherford shelter, at 403 Hickory Lane in Weatherford, is "completely packed," Everett said.
"It should be a quiet time of year, but it's not," she said. "We have a tremendous amount of animals. We're packed, and we really need adopters."
Anyone interested in donating, fostering or adopting can contact the Mineral Wells Animal Shelter at 940-328-7752 or animalshelter@mineralwellstx.gov; or the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter at 817-598-4111 or animals@weatherfordtx.gov.
