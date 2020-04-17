Practicing social distancing, a birthday parade was held for five children on the same street in a Weatherford neighborhood Thursday evening.
Celebrating birthdays are Collin Winters, 6, Paislee Dyer, 6, Alejandra Rodriguez, 10, Alison Harris, 8, and Liam Hooper, 6, who all live in the Remington Circle neighborhood.
“It was nice to see the community get together for all the birthdays. My husband said last night that this is one of the reasons why he loves to explain what Weatherford is about,” Hooper’s mother, Breann Hooper, said. “Liam said that was awesome and felt special. It was awesome to see five families come together in this time for the kids to make sure they knew they were all special.”
Family and friends lined the street while the Weatherford Fire Department, businesses, a Dodge Ram and Jeep club and other individuals drove in the parade, waiving and celebrating the children’s birthdays.
Weatherford Fire Department firefighter Roy Vernon said the joys that children express when they do parades are amazing.
“I feel that it is important to make the children feel important on their birthdays. Since parties have been taken away, this is a way we can reach out and have an impact on a child’s birthday,” Vernon said. “The joys that they express when we do these parades are amazing.”
Kangaroo Towing owner Robert Curtsinger, who helped coordinate the parade, said he was happy to see families and friends come together.
“It was really awesome and turned out really good. A lot of my friends were driving the Dodges and the Jeeps, and we just want people to have a nice time,” Curtsinger said. “I think it brings people together as a community and I was really happy watching that.”
The Weatherford Fire Department has participated in several parades for children and residents of assisted living facilities.
“I feel that it’s important for our citizens and their children to know that the Weatherford Fire Department truly cares about their physical, mental and social wellness,” WFD Lieutenant Cody Robinson said. “We know that most kids are not getting to leave their homes and their parents are trying to make their birthday as special as they can. We want to do all we can to help make it a special moment for them as well. It makes me feel proud of our department and city that they allow us to go drive by these children’s homes even though it’s only for a brief moment. Getting to see their faces light up and smiles from ear-to-ear is truly a blessing.”
