Brock ISD board of trustees named Brock Intermediate Principal Ingia Saxton as the new administrative and student services director.
Saxton will continue her role as principal until the school year’s end and will slowly transition into her new job, Communications Director Natalie Parish said. District administration will start a process to find a new intermediate principal.
Trustees also approved teacher contracts during the meeting.
The board also received an update on the bond projects, which includes security enhancements, school buses, more classrooms at the high school and junior high school, technology upgrades, an agriculture building lab for welding and fabrication and a junior high gymnasium. The bond election was approved by voters for $21.36 million in November.
The update included the first, drafted version of additions at the junior high and high school, Superintendent Cade Smith said.
Trustees approved a Professional Learning Waiver, which allows the district to train staff on various educational strategies to improve student performance in lieu of a maximum of 2,100 minutes of student instruction, Assistant Superintendent Dee Ann Mills said. The waiver is for five professional learning days in the 2020-21 school year, in September, November, January and February for 2,100 minutes.
The board approved updates to the District of Innovation Plan, which were discussed in last month’s meeting. The DOI committee had previously approved the recommendations to provide an alternative insurance carrier to employees, remove the behavior coordinator language from the Student Handbook to create more collaboration between principals and campus administrators, and change language in the policy that addresses the 90% in attendance guidelines, Mills said in a previous interview.
The board approved the accounting firm Snow, Garrett and Williams certified professional accountants to perform audit services for the fiscal year ending June 30.
BISD school board regular meetings are usually held on the second Monday of the month.
