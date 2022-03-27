WEATHERFORD — A plan to alleviate traffic congestion at Weatherford High School took another step forward this week.
Weatherford ISD trustees Monday awarded a contract to Don Smith Concrete LLC, in the amount of $462,000, to construct an additional roadway west of the Career and Tech Center to help with traffic volume during drop-off and dismissal times. The roadway is expected to connect the south loop of Weatherford High School to B.B. Fielder.
The work also includes a retaining wall to take on elevation from the CTC level to where the roadway would be, as well as decorative gates on the B.B. Fielder side entry.
At February’s regular meeting, trustees were told work could begin by end of May to early August, to plan around when school would be out for the summer.
The roadway, which would be considered a “private drive” by the city, is designed to be roughly 24 feet wide and six inches thick.
