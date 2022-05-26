PALO PINTO COUNTY — Two bobcats were taken in for rabies testing after one attacked a man and later neighboring dogs, said a spokesperson with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
The attack was reported to the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office Saturday morning, during which a man suffered scratches and bites, according to police records.
TPWD game wardens and wildlife biologists were notified of the attack which occurred about one mile south of Palo Pinto. Wardens found and euthanized a bobcat in the area where the attack occurred, TPWD spokesperson Stephanie Garcia said. A second bobcat was observed showing aggressive behavior and was found dead Sunday morning in Palo Pinto. Both animals were delivered to county animal control for rabies testing.
"Bobcats are a highly adaptable species, and they can exist in a variety of habitat types across Texas," Garcia said. "Typically, bobcats are reclusive animals that are seen infrequently in the wild compared to other predator species. A sighting of a bobcat acting appropriately and non-aggressively does not require reporting. However, if you encounter an aggressive bobcat, remain calm, back away slowly, make as much noise as possible and notify local authorities as well as TPWD once you reach safety."
She added that bobcat attacks on humans are very rare, and the department urges the public to limit contact with wildlife to minimize the risk of future attacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.