Boyle named new chief nursing officer for Medical City Weatherford

WEATHERFORD – Jim Boyle, MSN, RN, CNML, has been named as the new chief nursing officer for Medical City Weatherford, effective Jan. 10.
Boyle brings more than 26 years of healthcare experience that includes executive and senior leadership positions. He joined Medical City Healthcare in 2016 as vice president of clinical operations at Medical City Arlington, most recently serving as that facility’s assistant chief nursing officer. He previously served in numerous leadership roles at hospitals located in the Chicago area.
“Providing excellent, compassionate and safe care is our priority at Medical City Weatherford,” said Medical City Weatherford CEO Sean Kamber. “Jim brings a wealth of clinical knowledge, frontline nursing experience and leadership expertise that will benefit both our hospital colleagues and our patients.”
While at Medical City Arlington, Boyle successfully led several program initiatives, including the hospital’s Trauma Center Level II verification, accreditation as a Chest Pain Center and Certified Cardiac Rehabilitation Center and reaccreditation of the Community Cancer Program by the Commission on Cancer.
Boyle earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Saint Xavier University in Chicago and a Master of Science in Healthcare Systems Leadership with graduate honors from Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois. He was selected for and completed the HCA Leadership Institute’s Executive Development Program and holds professional certifications in nursing leadership as well as in emergency operations and disaster preparedness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.