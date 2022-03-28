The panel writing a plan to combat flooding along the Brazos River continued to hash out details on Thursday that it will unveil locally in an open-house style public meeting on Thursday.
“We can add projects — it’s not too late,” a Texas Water Development Board advisor told the 12-member panel meeting in Waco. “We have roadshows starting today. So, it’s absolutely not too late.”
The Lower Brazos Flood Planning Group, which is designated Region 8 under a 2019 state law creating 15 such panels, encompasses parts or all of counties from Young County south to the Gulf Coast.
The roadshows are five Q&A sessions at which residents can learn of projects that are proposed — but not yet finally adopted — for the multi-county region that includes the southwest half of Parker and all of Palo Pinto counties.
One of those informal, come-and-go meetings will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday in the Hood County Courthouse Annex, 1410 W. Pearl St. in Granbury.
Others are set in Waco, Georgetown, College Station and Rosenberg.
The 120 flood mitigation projects are not yet posted online but will be after the roadshows, Brazos River Authority Water Resources Regional Planner Pamela Hannemann told the board. The river authority serves as the administrative arm for the volunteer panel ,and Hannemann is the public information officer for the flood planners.
“Mainly, that’s just because we want folks to come to these meetings,” she said. “We’re going to post all of that after the meeting.”
So far, the panel has identified 120 potential flood mitigation projects.
Those include 35 channel alterations, 19 low-water crossing projects and 16 detention ponds, according to backup material from Thursday’s meeting.
It is unclear whether the preliminary plan includes a project to address perennial flooding issues at Horseshoe Bend. That community as recently as last summer experienced flooding significant enough to move residents from their homes.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen, who is not on the flood panel, expressed a keen interest Friday in attending the open house when told it was scheduled. Horseshoe Bend, he said, definitely needs its flooding problem solved.
“Oh, there’s no question — absolutely,” Deen said. “I think it’s an absolute necessity. And there needs to be a long-range plan. I’m glad that (meeting) is being scheduled, and I’m wholeheartedly supportive of solving that issue. … I intend on going, yeah.”
Parker County Commissioner Larry Walden, whose Precinct 3 includes Horseshoe Bend, said Friday he plans to attend the open house if a previously scheduled city council meeting does not require his presence.
The commissioner said he recently inquired about joining the flood planning group and had brought up Horseshoe Bend during an interview for an open seat.
“They didn’t hire me,” he said. “I brought up several issues we have at Horseshoe Bend. … They probably decided they didn’t want me causing problems, or they already had somebody.”
During Thursday’s meeting in Waco, board Vice Chair Alysha Girard half-jested in asking staff to put the proposed projects online for people to see before the open houses.
“And then they come in and tell you what they don’t like about it,” she said. “We’re not trying to be secretive. We’re trying to be very transparent through the whole process.”
Sujeeth Drakshram said much the same thing earlier.
“We’ve got to keep it open if something (that needs to be included) pops up all of a sudden,” he said.
Glenn Lord also asked what the mechanism is for making documents publicly available.
“Because that’s what these (public meetings) are all about, is public input,” Lord said.
A staff member replied there will be maps at the open houses.
“We’re going to let folks mark them up,” she said.
Other discussion during the meeting included members noting that projects and strategies identified by the panel will not be mandates that communities must perform.
“The community is ultimately going to do what they want,” Girard said. “They’re definitely not mandates. I think it’s our responsibility to recommend best practices.”
The planners also briefly discussed street drainage system improvements, including whether cities should be allowed to combine several streets in one request if those roads are far from each other.
A consensus built against combining drainage projects, to discourage the tendency to add projects to a request in order to reach the maximum funding levels available.
The 2019 law creating the flood planning groups sets a September 2024 deadline to send final plans to the Texas Water Development Board. Those will be combined into a Master Flood Plan that state lawmakers will take up in the January 2025 legislative session.
